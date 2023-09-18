The Spears-Federline family is bustling with excitement as Britney Spears’ two sons, Jayden and Sean Federline, celebrate their prominent birthdays this week. As the elder son, Sean Preston Federline, steps foot into adulthood at 18 on September 14, Jayden James Federline isn’t far behind, marking his 17th birthday on September 12. Spears’ childrens are currently navigating a new life in Hawaii alongside their father, Kevin Federline. While fans still await Spears’ birthday tributes for her sons, she has previously expressed the poignant feeling of watching her children grow up. In 2021, she shared her feelings on Instagram, saying, "So bittersweet to see them get older. Why can't they just stay babies forever??? They will always be MINE!!!!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gerardo Mora

As per the sources of Enews, their father, Kevin, has chosen to keep their family life private, refraining from social media posts. However, recent updates indicate that the Federline family is booming in their new Hawaiian abode. Kevin and his wife, Victoria Prince, embarked on this journey with Sean and Jayden, and their lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, confirmed their contentment, saying, "Everyone is doing great in Hawaii, and they are very happy." The decision to move to Hawaii came in May, with Kevin and Victoria seeking legal approval for the relocation. Mark asserted, "It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope," Also, Spears consented to the move. Despite the long distance, Spears maintains communication with her sons. Federline’s lawyer mentioned that the boys had been in touch with their mother a few weeks ago, emphasizing the significance of their continued relationship.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon SooHoo

Meanwhile, Spears is commencing a new phase of her life, following her split from Sam Asghari earlier this summer. In August, she expressed her feelings on Instagram, sharing, "6 years is a long time to be with someone, so I'm a little shocked. But ... I'm not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody's business!!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly!!!" As life unfolds its twists and turns, Spears remains a proud mother who celebrates her sons’ milestones. Last year, on her own birthday, she posted, "To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you!!! God speed my precious hearts!!! I would give anything just to touch your face!!! I send my love … Mamasita."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Allen Berezovsky

In a March 2021 Instagram post, she posted, "It's so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now!!!! I know … I know … it's very hard for any mama, especially a mama with boys, seeing them grow up so fast!!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ!!!! I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentlemen and so kind that I must have done something right!!!! I haven't posted pictures of them for some time because they're at the age where they want to express their own identities, and I totally get it." As Spears’ sons, Jayden and Sean Federline, embrace their respective new chapters in life, their mother’s constant support and love continue to shine through, creating a strong bond and transcends time and distance.

