A Lowdown of Some of 'The View's' Most  Controversial Moments So Far

The View has been on the air nonstop since its launch in 1997, making it a mainstay of daytime programming. The basic premise: a variety of women get together to talk about the most pressing problems facing the world presently. There has been a lot of tension throughout the years because of the many different opinions that have been expressed. Here are the most contentious times on The View, from the arrival and departure of cohosts to their on-air brawls.

1. Star Jones' On-Air Departure from 'The View'

Jones has been a member of The View's original cast from its inception in 1997, where she was welcomed by Meredith Vieira, Debbie Matenopoulos, Joy Behar, and Barbara Walters. Jones was one of the original show's hosts and a hit with the fans. That is why it was such a surprise when she made a statement on-air during the tenth season in 2006 that she was leaving the program. As a consequence of being caught off guard by the news, her cohosts, notably the show's originator, Barbara Walters, expressed she felt "betrayed" by Jones.

2. Whoopi Goldberg Defended Bill Cosby

Whoopi Goldberg was reluctant to accuse her infamous pal Bill Cosby of sexual assault, despite multiple allegations from other women. She said on The View that she was initially skeptical about the statements made by the victims, adding that she had "a lot of questions" and would "reserve... judgment." Goldberg also stressed that in the legal system, people are innocent until proven guilty. However, her opinion on the matter has shifted since then, and she said, "I got to say all of the information that’s out there kind of points to guilt."

3. Joan Rivers Criticized Whoopi Goldberg For Defending Mel Gibson

Whoopi Goldberg supported Mel Gibson when his voicemails to Oksana Grigorieva were released, in the wake of which he was accused of domestic violence. Goldberg was also hesitant to call him "racist" or "sexist" because the Sister Act actress said she had spent enough time with Gibson, especially with her children around, but she did add, "I don't like what he did here." Joy Behar, in response to Goldberg, said, "Well, that language certainly sounds racist to me." Whoopi again defended Gibson on the program when Joan Rivers brought up the actor during her appearance. After a brief rebuttal, Joan said, "And the Holocaust happened; now we're good to go."

4. When the Co-Hosts Questioned Senator John McCain

The late Senator joined the panel on The View during his 2008 presidential campaign to discuss his political ideas. After taking a seat on the sofa, he was subjected to a thorough interrogation, during which he was asked about earmarks, his former "maverick" reputation, life, health, and whatnot. When asked whether the McCains own many homes, McCain said, "They're not lies," while Cindy McCain, who arrived later, likewise refused to address the issue. The women also put the politician through his paces, questioning him on everything from his commercials attacking Barack Obama to him choosing Sarah Palin as his running partner.

5. Kelly Osbourne Making Insensitive Comments About Latinos Cleaning Toilets

As a guest cohost on The View in 2015, Kelly Osbourne got into trouble in an effort to make fun of President Trump's immigration policies. She said, "If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to clean your toilet, Donald Trump?" The other hosts were caught off-guard by Osbourne's comment and attempted to cut her off immediately. But she persisted. "If you get what I'm saying?" Osbourne started to respond, "But I'm saying that in L.A., they always..." before co-host Rosie Perez cut her off. Perez, who is of Puerto Rican origin, said, "Latinos are not the only people doing that," to which Osbourne responded, "No, I didn’t mean it like that, come on. I would never mean it like that! I’m not part of this argument."

6. Rosie O'Donnell Taking Digs at Elisabeth Hasselbeck

Rosie O'Donnell and Elisabeth Hasslebeck's explosive on-air confrontation happened in May 2007 over the war in Iraq, and their public exchange of less-than-friendly words has continued as well. Producers apparently decided not to cut to the commercial because the on-screen tension between the two was so high that they had to use a split screen. Despite attempts to lighten the mood with jokes from Joy Behar and former guest presenter Sherri Shepherd, the verbal fight continued unabated. Later on, when she returned to The View after seven years, O'Donnell said, "Wait, is Hasslebeck here?"

