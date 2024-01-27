Nikki Haley Criticizes a 'Confused' Donald Trump's Mental State Amid New York Court Proceedings

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has been impressively soaring through her ongoing campaign for the upcoming presidential elections. Her raw passion to secure a fair chance for President remains an inspiring feat. All eyes are on this candidate primarily because she’s perhaps one of the strongest contenders against her GOP rival Donald Trump. Haley and Trump often throw shade at each other during their respective campaigns. Whether it’s calling out each other's political stances or recent endeavors, neither holds back. Recently, Haley pointed out her concerns for Trump's mental state.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell

As per Fox News reports, Haley took to X, formerly Twitter to express her surprise at Trump’s alleged bewilderment. The GOP member took to a popular social media platform known as Truth Social to discuss his recent trial held in New York against E. Jean Carroll who sued him for defamation. Before her big win in the case was announced earlier, he ranted about its aftermath on the aforementioned platform. Haley attached the furious video of him while adding a few thoughts of her own while not-so-subtly shading him.

Wait a second, did Trump just say the person suing him is "running for office?” Is he confused again? I was not in a New York City courtroom yesterday, any more than I was in charge of security at the Capitol on January 6. I was in South Carolina meeting with voters. They’d like… https://t.co/Y72NYHKVtz — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 26, 2024

Haley wrote asking, “Wait a second, did Trump just say the person suing him is “running for office?” Is he confused again?” Haley continued to elaborate by referring to the concluded trial by saying, “I was not in a New York City courtroom yesterday, any more than I was in charge of security at the Capitol on January 6.” She noted her whereabouts, revealing she was instead at a “South Carolina meeting with voters.”

Donald Trump tried to use the RNC to deny millions of voters their say in the primary. Sounds like something a Washington insider would do. pic.twitter.com/MyG0qFuRmE — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 26, 2024

Furthermore, she concluded by saying, “They’d like to see a debate between me and Trump.” It would be rather interesting to see if Trump does agree with Haley’s suggestion. Especially, since he was a no-show during every GOP primary debate. Whether or not he’d respond to such an idea remains to be seen.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by GWR

In the Truth Social Post, the former President began by affirmatively denying the identity of what one would think to be Carroll. He said, “I don’t even know who this woman is, I have NO idea who she is, where she came from…” The MAGA member explained that the recent trial was another ploy or as he described, a “scam and political witch hunt.”

After mentioning the alleged “disgraceful” ordeal, he added, “You have somebody running for office, you have a woman that’s financed and lied about it.” Trump strongly believes that this anonymous woman “totally” lied about it. Furthermore, he profoundly re-instates his disgruntlement by once more claiming it to be a scam and nothing more.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Despite the rant, a question does remain as proposed by Haley: Who is this woman Trump is referring to? His campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung offered to comment on the matter to the publication. He claimed the former Trump Organization member was talking about himself in the video when he said “Somebody running for office.” However, Trump himself has refrained from further clarification. What’s left to see is how he’d respond to Haley’s dig at his mental state.