Blac Chyna Says She Never Had Any 'Negative' Feelings for Kardashians Despite Suing Them For $100M

Blac Chyna has refuted any claims of expressing negativity towards the Kardashian family.

After experiencing a tumultuous relationship with Kylie Jenner, enduring a highly publicized revenge-porn incident involving Robert Kardashian, and facing a $100 million lawsuit for defamation and intentional interference in her contract for the reality show Rob & Chyna, Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, is choosing to move forward with a forgiving mindset. In a recent interview with The U.S. Sun, the reality star expressed that she now harbors no ill feelings towards the Kardashian-Jenner family, emphasizing that it is now a relationship filled with love and positivity.

Also Read: Blac Chyna Says 'It's All Love' Between Kardashians and Her a Year After $100 Million Court Trial

Image Source: Getty Images | Monica Schipper

During an interview with the U.S. Sun, published on Tuesday, the former star of Rob & Chyna was questioned about her current relationship with the family of her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian. "It's going good. It's going good, I think that everything will get better, like, with time. Things just have to, like, kind of move on. As far as negativity goes, no. On my side, there's never been anything negative. I don't talk about them. I've never talked about them for, what, the past six years now. So it's all love," she said.

For those who may not remember, Blac Chyna has faced challenges with the Kardashian-Jenner family since her reality show with her former partner and father of her child, Rob Kardashian, was abruptly canceled after its first season following their breakup. It was a logical decision for E! to discontinue Rob & Chyna, considering the end of their relationship. However, Chyna held the belief that there were additional factors contributing to the network's decision to scrap the series, suspecting that there was more to the story.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

Also Read: Khloé Kardashian Is All Love for Blac Chyna as a Mother of Two Kids: "She's Doing Her Best"

As per Hollywood Life, in a lawsuit filed in 2017, Blac Chyna sought $100 million in damages, alleging defamation and intentional actions. According to the lawsuit, Chyna claimed that the network, production, herself, and Rob had planned to proceed with a second season of their reality show. However, the partnership disintegrated due to the alleged influence and power exerted by Kris Jenner, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie, who were no longer on friendly terms with the rapper Tyga. Chyna believed this was an unjust situation as the show provided a source of income that was taken away due to her apparent unfavorable status within the Kardashian-Jenner family.

In May of the previous year, a courtroom battle took place between reality TV personalities Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner family. The legal proceedings came to an end on May 2 with a verdict reached. The jury ruled in favor of the Kardashian-Jenner family by dismissing defamation claims made by Chyna. It was reported that no damages would be awarded to Chyna. Following the surprising verdict, Chyna was said to have sat in stunned silence, according to The U.S. Sun.

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Says She's 'More Than an Aunt' to Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Daughter Dream

More from Inquisitr

Khloé Kardashian Ignores Blac Chyna's Rule and Shares Pics With Niece Dream on Her Social Media

Blac Chyna Says "It's All Love" Between Her And Kardashian-Jenner Family Post $100 Million Trial