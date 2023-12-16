Fans Dig Melania Trump's Unseen Pictures From Early 90', Compares Her to a Young Kristen Stewart

Melania Trump is primarily known as the former First Lady lady of the States and the wife of former President Donald Trump. She’s generally known to be a very reserved woman who appreciates keeping personal matters to herself, away from the public eye. Lately, she’s been keeping her distance from the spotlight due to her husband’s legal matters. In the early 80s, Melania was a very successful model and had an impressive career before she got involved with her now-hubby. She had [and still has] the makings of a model: elegance, style, a penchant for fashion, and a great rapport! This is why pictures of her glory days remain in the hearts and minds of people. But, it appears that some fans of hers have spotted a striking resemblance of Melania to one of the most renowned actresses of today.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brooks Kraft

A popular platform on Reddit captured a few monochromatic snaps of the former First Lady during a photoshoot from 1987. As Time reported, the pictures were taken when she was at the cusp of her career at 17 years old! In a carousel posted on the platform, Melania appeared radiant and chic.

Image Source: Reddit | @popculturechat

While there were a few portraits of her with her hair left free, one particular one displayed a completely different savage aesthetic. Although it is a basic style now, she wore a tank top and jeans, which were left unbuttoned. Furthermore, she had her hair tied up in a cute one-sided ponytail with a big bow. Her outfit was complete with a sleek pair of loafers.

Other snaps of her included a few portraits of her donning an infectious smile followed by some serious smoldering in others. She also sported a classic workout ensemble with tights and a tied-up casual t-shirt with her hair in a high ponytail. Additionally, Melania’s most elegant ensemble was her stunning strapless tube dress with her hair tied in a bun. Now, she looked as ravishing as ever, but as mentioned earlier, a fan claimed this version of Melania to look very much like a young Kristen Stewart.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Evan Agostini

In a thread on the post, the fan pointed out the resemblance to the Twilight actress: “Wow, I see a little Kristen Stewart in that picture!” Before sporting an almost pixie-like hairdo, Stewart had slightly longer hair, which she usually let open, very similar to Melania’s hair in one of her portraits. Furthermore, upon closer observation, their eyes and face frame look very similar!

Speaking in DC today, Melania Trump says she learned her strong work ethic from her parents, which became very beneficial to her during her fashion and modeling career. pic.twitter.com/MJT17QtuUs — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 15, 2023

Several others agreed Melania looked a lot like Stewart, as most chimed: “I see it!” Some claimed she looked totally 'unrecognizable' and were 'stunned' by the pictures. While it may be a very uncanny resemblance, it doesn’t change the fact that Melania still had a great career as a model and continues to carry herself with the same level of elegance and grace.

