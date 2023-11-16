North West, Kim Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter, has recently made headlines for her audacious lemonade stand venture, in which she allegedly 'scams' her famous mother's friends with a hefty $20 price tag per glass. Kim recently spilled the 'citrus-infused' tea on North's business venture in an interview with GQ. Armed with a large pitcher, a wagon, and an entrepreneurial spirit, the 10-year-old sets up shop on the corner with a table, chairs, and even fans to keep cool. This seemingly innocent lemonade stand takes a devious turn when it comes to pricing.

According to Kim, North has a two-tier pricing strategy. The fee is only $2 for unsuspecting bystanders. However, the price skyrockets to an eye-watering $20 for family, friends, and those she knows. "If she knows you, she will fully scam you," Kim added. North goes so far as to claim she has no change when presented with a $20 bill, as reported by Mirror. Kim also said, "She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there [for] hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them."

I salute 🫡 North West scamming at her lemonade stand — Brandon Flores (@__Nesto__) November 14, 2023

This is not the first time North tried her hand at running a lemonade stand. She and her cousin, Penelope Disick, the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, collaborated on a lemonade stand in 2021. Scott and Khloé documented the event on social media, aiming for a more reasonable $3 per glass, as per Harpers Bazaar.

hearing that north west overcharges her mom’s friends at her lemonade stand is the highlight of my day lmaooo eat the rich, scam your mom’s friends — daniel (@dgloti) November 14, 2023

Kim, no stranger to business and entrepreneurship, shared her humorous thoughts on North's unconventional approach to lemonade sales. She admitted to receiving calls from friends who had been taken advantage of by North's pricing strategy.

North West when confronted with allegations that she robbed her next door neighbor blind at her lemonade stand: pic.twitter.com/GhHj5VLRRd https://t.co/TY1Azb1zQH — fed up & had enough ♛ (@thisisourcrown) November 14, 2023

Despite the glitz and glamour that surrounds the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kim is determined to give her children a normal childhood. She discussed her efforts to allow her children to participate in regular activities, such as riding bikes to their cousins' houses, in the GQ interview. Living in their Hidden Hills mansion, complete with security details, presents challenges in providing a 'normal' upbringing, but Kim is determined to shield her children from the full extent of their extraordinary circumstances. "I understand that it is not a normal life. We’re never going to have a normal family life no matter what. As a parent, I want to protect them as much as I can."

Kim's life has been heavily scrutinized, particularly since her divorce from rapper Kanye West. In the GQ interview, she discussed how she manages co-parenting with Kanye while making sure her children feel loved and heard. Recognizing the difficulties of divorcing in public, Kim emphasized the importance of providing a positive environment for her children.

If you have access to North west lemonade stand $20 really nothing to you https://t.co/CRNlw4k9HY — Retired Bad Nigga Getter (@MiintCondition) November 14, 2023

Kim said, "Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard. You want to be sensitive because they’re just kids, and it’s hard to go through no matter what age." She added, "You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It’s okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side."

