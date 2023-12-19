For his family, friends, and fans, Matthew Perry's unexpected passing has created a void and raised concerns over his 'sobriety' claims. As of last week, the cause of death was officially reported to be 'high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens.' A close friend of Perry's who wished to remain anonymous said that Perry was never 'clean.' "He lied to everyone about being clean. He never was. It's very sad. The biggest lie he told was probably to himself." As per Marca, the unnamed friend also disclosed that at times, the Friends actor could be "quite a manipulative person when it came to his struggles with consumption, it was a fight, a battle, and he fought every day to the end."

I’m reading Matthew Perry’s book. This excerpt is from a time when he was in rehab in Switzerland a few years ago. He was given Ketamine for depression and his addiction issues.

Ketamine is what killed him. This paragraph just magnifies the tragic battle he fought all his life. pic.twitter.com/bVJ0MbDg9O — Ann. Who? ✌🏼❤️🇨🇦 (@annwmac) December 19, 2023

Also Read: Here’s What Matthew Perry Said in His Memoir About Ketamine, the Drug Linked to His Death

As reported by The Daily Mail, Perry had always been open about his drug addiction and detailed his journey in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. The Serving Sara actor had revealed that, while receiving treatment in Switzerland, he was receiving ketamine infusion therapy, which frequently gave him the impression that he was taking 'a giant exhale,' but on occasion, it also gave him the impression that he was 'dying.' In his book, he detailed he was receiving the treatment because, in today's world, synthetic ketamine is used 'to ease pain and help with depression.'

He claimed that ketamine 'had my name written all over it' and that 'they may as well have dubbed it "Matty" because of this.' "They'd bring me into a room, sit me down, put headphones on me so I could listen to music, blindfold me, and put an IV in," the actor recalled in his book. He'd written that during the infusions, he would 'disassociate' while listening to music and that he 'frequently thought that I was dying during that hour.' "Oh, I thought, this is what happens when you die," he continued. "Yet I would continually sign up for this s*** because it was something different, and anything different is good."

Also Read: Matthew Perry Had Used Sufficient Amounts of Ketamine to 'Anaesthetise Him for Hospital Operation'

"Taking K is like being hit in the head with a giant happy shovel. But the hangover was rough and outweighed the shovel," he said, concluding that "ketamine was not for me." Renowned neuroscientist Dr. Bankole Johnson exclusively told Page Six: “It is more likely this was recreational ketamine use," before adding, “It would be questionable medicine to provide ketamine to someone also using buprenorphine - a true recipe for disaster.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rob Kim

Also Read: Here's Why Matthew Perry's Ex-Girlfriend Wants His Doctors to Be Investigated

As reported by The UK Mirror, a female companion had also mentioned that the testosterone shots Perry was taking had caused him to become 'angry and mean' in the weeks before his death. The Three to Tango actor had also been using anti-diabetic medication, nicotine lollipops, and tamoxifen, a prescription usually used to treat breast cancer, to aid with weight loss.

More from Inquisitr

Matthew Perry Was ‘Angry and Mean’ in His Final Days Due to Ketamine and Testosterone Shots: Reports

Here's Why Charlie Sheen Says He Can Relate to Matthew Perry’s Addiction Struggle