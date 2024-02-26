Kourtney Kardashian Confuses Fans with Tribute to Late Father Rob on 'Wrong Day'

Kourtney Kardashian was known to have a tight-knit bond with her late father, Robert Kardashian. Although she sadly didn’t get enough time to spend with him; he passed away due to esophageal cancer in 2003, she still loved him very much. Like the rest of her famous family, who paid homage to the departed member, she too shared a tribute of her own. The Kardashians star shared a rare picture with her beloved father while she was but a toddler. However, fans are very confused, about the timing: it was a day early!

As per The U.S Sun, Kardashian is currently in Australia with her husband, Travis Barker. The two have reportedly been away for quite some time. Nonetheless, she shared a sweet post, dedicated to her late father on Instagram. This vintage-filtered picture seemed to have Kardashian feel rather nostalgic about the wonderful yet fleeting moments she’s shared with her dad.

She appeared to be sporting corduroy pink overalls with a baby pink t-shirt. Moreover, Kardashian also had a sweet bowl cut with bangs! With her mouth agape, she snuggled close to her dad who seemed to have mimicked her expression hilariously!

In another snap Kardashian was safely guarded by the warm hands of her father who lovingly held her for the picture. The reality star’s hand gently sat on her dad’s knee while she nonchalantly gazed into the camera lens. Like her sister, Kim Kardashian, she too penned down some heartwarming words to honor him in the caption of her post.

After insinuating how old her father would’ve been [80 years old] if he was alive, she reminisced over a few cherished moments with him. In a bittersweet manner, she said, “What I would give to sing him Happy Birthday and hear one of his funny jokes just one last time.”

Furthermore, Kardashian claimed, “He had the best sense of humor,” and made every day an enjoyable one. The Lemme founder concluded her caption with a final note of a sort of father-daughter tradition. She said, “We had a movie date every Wednesday night and he would show me an old movie each week.”

Lastly, Kardashian wished, “Happy Birthday to the best Daddy in the world.” While many were moved by her post, a perplexed fan wondered why Kardashian would’ve wished him a day early. The curious fan wondered, “Isn’t his birthday on the 22nd?”

Another person echoed the previous one’s question clarifying, “His birthday is tomorrow.” In response, an observant follower further elaborated on her circumstances saying, “She’s in Australia so because of the time difference it actually was his birthday when she posted.”

Nevertheless, her post earned responses from other members of her family including her momager, Kris Jenner who wrote, “The best Daddy there ever was,” along with a few pink heart emojis. Her sister Khloe Kardashian also gushed saying, “The best daddy in the world!!! Tomorrow is his birthday. He is our angel.” Even Kardashian’s husband commented on his beloved wife’s emotional post saying, “Happy birthday to your amazing dad. He’s your guardian angel.”