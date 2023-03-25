Olivia Wilde Just Got the Coolest "French Girl Bangs"

Don’t let the rom-com movie montages fool you — when you want to go for a major makeover, it doesn’t always require shedding serious inches or completely changing your hair color. Oftentimes, it’s the more minor tweaks that can end up making the biggest difference overall. Case in point: Olivia Wilde's stylish and subtle hair change while attending the Fashion Trust US Awards on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Though she was born in New York and grew up in Washington, Olivia Wilde has always been the quintessence of California Cool with her tousled beach hair and highlights. But on Tuesday evening, the director stepped out with a fresh new look more reminiscent of Parisian Chic. Wilde’s signature aesthetics were all still there, including her dark gold hair and cool, graphic eye makeup. But thanks to some strategic snips by celebrity hairstylist, Mara Roszak, Wilde looked less like a typical American A-lister and much more like a classic French ingenue — a fun switch-up for the star-studded fashion event.

According to Roszak herself, the transformation was well-planned and a long time coming. “I had been thinking about giving her bangs for a bit, and we had been exchanging some texts back and forth about it,” Roszak, who named the style for its versatility and effortlessness, told People. “I sent her some inspiration photos, and then we finally found the right time to do it.” Roszak styled the fringe with ROZ Santa Lucia Styling Oil before blowing the sections forward and up with a medium boar bristle round brush to create a soft, easy finish.

Roszak shared a peek behind the look on Instagram, writing: "BANGS…but the ones you need💥OLIVIA with what I call a 'French girl bang' They're a very light long bang that are blended into a jawbone length layer giving a flattering sculpted shape around the face. Perfect if you throw your hair up. In 🤍" Adding to the French Girl theme, Wilde wore a bell-sleeved turtleneck dress by Chloé with black leather platform boots. Her retro-inspired makeup by celebrity artist, Jo Baker was all about the eyes, with a soft graphic eyeliner look and nude lips.

Baker gave Wilde, what she called on Instagram, a “retro femme feels…. some soft vintage finish liner + lashes.” It’s the most modern take on the classic cat eye we’ve ever seen and makes Wilde’s blue eyes pop. Baker lined Wilde’s lower lash line with black liner, extending it to the inner corner and straight past the outer lash line. The top line traces the crease and flicks out, never connecting with the bottom line.

Baker revealed she used “lid prep, liner, shadow, and mascara” in all new launches from her Bakeup Beauty brand, coming this spring and summer. “Can barely contain myself. I am so excited to have these perfect classic beauty staples drop,” she wrote. Considering how good her eyeshadow palettes already are, we can’t wait either.