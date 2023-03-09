Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Pays Touching Tribute to Grandad in "Daisy Jones & the Six"

In the second episode of the miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six, Daisy Jones (played by Riley Keough) performs nervously in front of a crowd for the first time. The scene, which is set at The Troubadour in Los Angeles, has fans taking to social media with excitement. Keough performs a song called Two Against Three while wearing a patterned red guitar strap. According to People, viewers were quick to notice the similarity between this one and the strap used by her legendary grandfather, Elvis Presley in his '68 Comeback Special, which aired on NBC.

The television miniseries is based on the famous Taylor Jenkins Reid novel of the same name. It follows the story of a fictional '70s music band that achieves overnight success before abruptly breaking up. The series works in flashbacks with each of the members showcasing their personal struggles.

the little easter egg of elvis presley's guitar strap being used by daisy jones, aka riley keough, aka his granddaughter, that has really sent me over the edge with the attention to detail in daisy jones and the six pic.twitter.com/maby4vACWu — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 5, 2023

Fans are overjoyed with the attention to detail by the makers of the miniseries. The guitar strap is reportedly a replica called the New Yorker / the Woodstock model created by Ace Strap company. Riley has paid a silent tribute to her lineage with the particular replica of the guitar strap. According to Buzzfeed, the Zola actress mentions, "I do have a fun fact that Daisy's guitar is my guitar. It was my personal guitar and I wanted to use it in the show."

Keough, 33, is the daughter of late singer-songwriter, Lisa Marie Presley. She, however, never met her iconic grandfather. Riley was born more than a decade after his 1977 death. The memorable guitar strap is not the only monumental piece honoring her late Rock 'n' Roll icon. Yahoo reported that according to the series' costume designer Denise Wingate, the show features two pieces that link Keough to her late grandfather.

Wingate explained that fellow designer, Love Melody who created rock ‘n’ roll outfits in the ‘70s had made two jumpsuits for Elvis Presley. “She actually made two jumpsuits for Elvis Presley, so I had her make two beautiful, long coats for the show,” Wingate said. “One is a denim leather patchwork long coat and the other a beautiful rust leather. She made those. I thought it was nice to bring that back in the fold and have a little bit of that history.”

The makers of the miniseries are in praise of the actress' talent, calling her "a wild card" since it is for the first time that she has showcased her singing skills. Prior to that, she worked in Max Max: Fury Road and Zola. According to the New York Post, series co-creator Scott Neustadter said, “She had her representatives call us and say, ‘Riley read this book, and she thinks she was born to play this part.’ It never even occurred to us."

“And we said, ‘Okay, that’s cool.’ We talked to her, and after half an hour, we were like, ‘Yes, she was [born to play the part]!’ But even with her [family] background, she said to us, ‘I have to be upfront with you and tell you, I’ve never sung before. I sing in the shower sometimes. I don’t think it’s any good.’ So, that was a wild card for us.”