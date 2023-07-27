Britney Spears Starts up Family Feud Again After Saying She Cannot ‘Lie Like My Family Does’

Britney Spears is putting her estranged family in their place, as she's about to reveal all the toxicity she's felt from her parents and sister in her upcoming memoir. The pop princess turned to Instagram on July 25, to cast not-so-subtle jabs at her family, despite appearing to reconcile with her mother, Lynne Spears, and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, per OK! Magazine.

Britney, whose memoir, The Woman in Me, is slated to be released on October 24, will share nothing but the truth after being unable to speak about the violence she faced during her 13-year conservatorship. "I love sharing and telling the truth because if I said sorry we lied like my family does … I wouldn’t be able to touch the hearts of so many GOOD PEOPLE," she wrote, taking direct aim at her dad, Jamie Spears, Lynne, Jamie Lynn, and Bryan Spears.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

She visited her sister while working on her newest endeavor, and she had nothing but good things to say. She posted on social media about how special it was that her mother came to see her. Even though issues with her father were still there, overall, things seemed to be getting better. But it seems some wounds don't get better even with time, as per Cinema Blend.

Britney has previously called her family out for their claims that they tried to support her amid her legal difficulties and for spreading rumors about the Toxic vocalist. She accused Jamie of lying back in 2022, when she was about to release a memoir titled Things I Should Have Said, per PEOPLE.

PageSix reports, Britney Spears and her attorney, Matthew Rosengart, have made it very clear they will not sit for Jamie Lynn’s lies and plan to take legal action



— Rosengart defends Britney and says she will no longer be bullied for the benefit of her family’s income. pic.twitter.com/g5WCEaDAuN — Fan Account (@TheSpearsRoom) January 19, 2022

"The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time .... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense," she said, adding that her sister never worked for anything, "I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything." She added, "Everything was always given to her."

In her final statement, she expressed her wish that her sister's book, which mentions Britney more than 300 times, "does well" and attacked her family, stating they "pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them."

Don’t let Jamie Lynn fool you! She used her power as Britney’s trustee and filed a signed and verified petition to move Britney’s money into blocked accounts with Lou Taylor’s investment firm Stonebridge. pic.twitter.com/PzLlkYWR0E — Britney Stan ✨ (@BritneyTheStan) January 12, 2022

And while it is apparent what she thinks of her father—she accused the former estate conservator of "conservatorship abuse"—Britney has also criticized her mother for her part in the whole situation. Britney said that although her mother was involved in the conservatorship's planning, she "acted like [she] had no idea what was going on."

"You abused me," she declared, directly speaking to her mom in her Instagram post.

