Nikki Haley Slams Donald Trump for Being ‘Weak in the Knees’ While Dealing with Vladimir Putin

Slamming former President Donald Trump's lack of response following the death of Alexei Navalny, which many international leaders have attributed to Vladimir Putin, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley attacked Trump for being “weak in the knees” when it came to dealing with the Russian leader.

“I mean it’s amazing to me how weak in the knees he is when it comes to Putin. Because you look at the fact, he has yet to say anything about Navalny’s death,” Haley continued, per The Hill, quickly adding, “Putin murdered him. It’s what he does to his political opponents.”

Haley stated that Trump “doesn’t talk about anything” and that he should be concentrating more on international dangers to American security. “All he does is go on late-night rants talking about his court cases,” she commented on his constant social media tirades. “And, Steve, that’s the problem. We have Russia sitting there doing things. They’re now surrounding the Baltics, which if they go in and invade the Baltics, that — those are NATO countries,” Haley said. “That puts America at war. We have to prevent war.”

Haley reiterated, “The focus we need to have is, how do we protect Americans? How do we prevent war? How do we get the border secure? How do we get our economy back on track? Not his personal grievances.”

Nikki Haley reacts to Donald Trump's comments at a rally over the weekend about Russia and NATO and also her husband, who Trump questioned the whereabouts of, as he serves overseas.



Haley tells @chueyburns the remarks make Trump sound "unhinged" and "undisciplined." pic.twitter.com/z2PiX5mbQy — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 12, 2024

Prominent Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, passed away in prison on February 16, as reported by the Russian Federal Prison Service. The prison service reported that Navalny lost consciousness after going for a stroll. He was incarcerated for 19 years in the most secure facility close to the Arctic Circle on grounds of extremism.

Global leaders began to suspect foul play after hearing the news, and Haley is one of several prominent people who have linked Putin to Navalny's demise. But Trump used a different approach. He openly discussed Navalny's passing on his Truth Social platform, hours after Haley's interview went live, linking the tragedy to his political complaints against the US government.

“The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country. It is a slow, steady progression, with CROOKED, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down a path to destruction. Open Borders, Rigged Elections, and Grossly Unfair Courtroom Decisions are DESTROYING AMERICA. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION! MAGA2024,” Trump wrote.

Haley was also slammed by Trump's media spokesperson, who aimed for her ambassador career. “Nikki ‘Birdbrain’ Haley is a loser who is boasting about taking ‘12 fellas down’ when she can even win one state in this election,” he slammed her, using Trump's nickname for Haley. He's not far from the truth, as Trump might trounce Haley even in her home state of South Carolina by as much as 23 points, according to the latest polls.