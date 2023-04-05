Victoria Beckham Gets Nostalgic as She Gives Fans a Tour of Her Childhood Home in Essex

Victoria Beckham's Instagram Stories showcasing nostalgic clips from her former childhood home in Essex have gone viral once again. The clips were previously shared in 2020 during a visit to the home with her husband David Beckham, now 47, and their children. The fashion designer shared various short videos from her family home in Hertfordshire and took a tour of her old bedroom, as reported by The Sun.

SEVILLE, SPAIN - JUNE 15: David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham attend the wedding of real Madrid football player Sergio Ramos and Tv presenter Pilar Rubio at Seville's Cathedral on June 15, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Her vintage boudoir featured hardwood flooring, white furniture, and a staircase that seemingly led to another room within her parent's property. She told fans at the time of her visit: "So today me, David and the kids have come to visit my mum and dad. This is my old bedroom - it brings back [so many memories]." Mirror reports that she had showcased a doll that had been placed on the bed, she commented: "My mum has redecorated. This was not my doll. [...] ‘A very funny-looking doll on the bed.’ But yeah this is where I grew up."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Victoria grew nostalgic when she found two of her own dolls, which resembled characters from Worzel Gummidge. She mentioned that they were Christmas presents for her and her sister, Louise Adams. Further explaining to her fans, she said: "So this is Aunt Sally and this is Worzel Gummidge, and I remember my mum and dad giving these to me and my sister one Christmas when we were really really young." The former Spice Girls singer further reminisced: "It brings back such nice memories it really does. And it's amazing to come back."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

At present, her mum has turned the old bedroom into a storeroom for her doll collection. Her parents have given her room a chic makeover and turned it into a guest bedroom. Adjacent to the large white bed is a massive immaculate wardrobe and chest of drawers, and the room is decorated with a faux fur rug. There is another intimate decor in the room: old toys, a teddy on the drawers, a rocking horse by the wall and a basket of dolls under the stairs. Her childhood details looked intact even to this day as the fashion entrepreneur panned the camera while touring the beautiful girly room.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Anthony Harvey

Victoria has been previously interviewed at her parents' home in Hertfordshire - seemingly in the same one she did the bedroom tour from - by Vogue magazine back in 2017. She commented: "[My parents] bought it as a shell and did it all themselves." Her parents are said to have added annexes to the property as their fortune increased. Victoria’s adorable nostalgic video comes after following hectic weeks of shooting campaigns for her new beauty products. The fashion mogul hasn't forgotten her roots and was happy to share this little look into her life with her devoted fans.