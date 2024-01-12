'The View' Co-host Sunny Hostin is Perplexed Why Women Back GOP Candidate Nikki Haley

The presidential debate continued to heat up on The View's table as the all-women panelists weighed on Chris Christie's abrupt exit from the 2024 race. Co-host Sunny Hostin brought Nikki Haley in conversation, who is said to be the strongest contender against Donald Trump, and claimed she doesn't find the former South Carolina governor the "right candidate."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Lamparski

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg played a clip where Christie announced he's no longer a presidential candidate, opening up the discussion for the rest of the panelists. Since Haley's campaign has been gaining momentum, Hostin argued people are backing the former governor only because she's a woman, per Fox News.

The lawyer told her fellow hosts, "I don't understand why everyone is backing Nikki Haley, especially women. I remember when Hillary Clinton was running, there was a lot of talk about 'I don't vote for someone just because she has a vagina.' Well, last I checked, Nikki Haley has one too."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Meanwhile, another co-panelist, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously claimed she'd support Haley for the GOP Primary, pushed back the argument, "We don't really do identity politics as much." But Hostin insisted, "Oh yes, you do." However, Griffin proved her claims, "I don't, I've literally never said it's because she's a woman. I think she's the most qualified."

However, Hostin refused to buy Griffin's reasons and persisted why Haley wasn't the "best candidate" against Trump. The legal correspondent said, "The other thing is Nikki Haley said if she becomes president, she will pardon Trump. She also said if she doesn't become the candidate, she will support and vote for Trump," adding, "These things are disqualifying."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sean Gallup

Meanwhile, co-host Sara Haines recalled when she supported and also voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 because she believed the 76-year-old was qualified. Hostin stated, "53% of Republican women voted for Trump." But Haines said she wasn't following her (Hostin's) argument.

"I'm sorry, I'm not following some of the back-and-forth," TV host Haines said. "To me, I think Nikki Haley's following, I actually have not heard one single person say I'm voting because she's a woman,' because the Republican Party itself tends to separate, as Black candidates, they can't even address slavery or race when they run for office. They're not identity people."

CHRIS CHRISTIE EXITS RACE, SLAMS TRUMP: After the former governor of New Jersey suspended his 2024 campaign and was on a hot mic saying GOP candidate Nikki Haley is "gonna get smoked," #TheView co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/gVyJNu7wEM — The View (@TheView) January 11, 2024

Haines concluded, "Let me continue my point, too. I think that right now is the time for Nikki Haley. The reason I don't vote in Republican primaries that I like Nikki Haley is I am on the 'anyone but Trump train.'" She further clarified that she doubts if Joe Biden can beat Trump in the 2024 elections.

So far, Haley is the only Republican candidate that has emerged to challenge Trump in the GOP race. And right now, she's having a face-off with a third contender, Ron DeSantis, to win the Primary race. The biggest question is, can Haley stop Trump in 2024?

Although Trump has been a favorite of almost all GOP polls, the chances of Haley's nomination win have increased after Christie's exit. A supporter of the former South Carolina governor said, "She's engaging, she's smart, she's personable, and I think she has a vision of where we should be 10 years from now," per BBC.

