Kanye West Sported This Controversial T-Shirt After Promising to 'Learn' From Backlash

Rapper Kanye West has claimed the spotlight countless times for his anti-semitic remarks in the past that landed him with a dip in his reputation. He lost endorsements from many high-end brands such as Adidas, GAP, and Balenciaga. Moreover, amid the heat of dealing with the aftermath of his actions, he dealt with ending his seven-year marriage with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Fast forward to today, he went on to marry Yeezy architect Bianca Censori and is en route to rebuilding his brand and restoring his career. The actor did apologize for the aforementioned statements through an Instagram Post.

According to reports by Page Six, the rapper sported a printed t-shirt featuring a famous Norwegian musician, who goes by the name, ‘Burzum’. The metal artist’s real name however is Varg Vikernes and was quite popular among the youth of 1992 and 1996. That was until he was found guilty of murdering his bandmate ‘Euronymous’ from their band ‘Mayhem’ on August 10, 1993 The two reportedly had an altercation about their conflicting views on Nazism. Nevertheless, the infamous singer was sentenced to serve 21 years in prison for his crime. The metal singer was known to be a neo-Nazi and had firm beliefs on the subject.

Circling back, West was seen sporting merch featuring the very same disgraced metal artist in an Instagram Post. Rapper JPEGMafia, whose real name is Barrington DeVaughn Hendricks, took to the Meta platform to share a snap of him next to West. The Flashing Lights rapper stood beside JPEGMafia flaunting his newly done “fixed and permanent” titanium dentures which cost a small fortune of a whopping $850,000!

Additionally, he completed his aesthetic with a very bougie-layered beaded necklace. He was accompanied by a friend, who wore an all-black ensemble. JPEGMafia threw on a slick jacket with a bandana and completed the look with a touch of bling - a gold necklace.

Remember when Kanye West posted a letter apologizing for his antisemitic rhetoric? Here he is wearing a tshirt with a known antisemite, Varg Vikernes, of the Norwegian heavy metal band Burzum. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/oWZRmWVHrC — 🍁 Sassenach 2.0 🎄 🩺 (@ClaireFraser363) January 20, 2024

JPEGMafia captioned his carousel writing, “Can’t talk right now. Doing hot girl s***.” Fans of both were quick to notice West’s fashion statement and took to the comment section to express their thoughts. The first one said dejected, “This kinda disappoints me ngl…” Another said noting, “Not Kanye wearing a Burzum shirt. He ain’t coming back from this one.”

A third one also pointed out the aforementioned controversial artist’s merch and said with a flurry of crying emoticons, “The Burzum shirt.” A fourth person claiming to be West’s admirer said sadly, “Huge fan of you bro but this is disappointing.” Likewise, many others appeared rather upset about West’s alleged silent statement. However, the American Boy rapper has yet to make a statement concerning this recent ordeal.

