After Being 'Shut Out', Bianca Censori’s Sister Angelina Seems Dejected in a New Photo

Following a breakup, Kanye and Bianca recently got back together. After being cut off by Bianca Censori due to her marriage to Kanye West, her sister Angelina Censori seemed solemn in a recent snapshot. The Sun reported, that last week Angelina made an appearance on her Instagram Stories with a picture that seemed to show her out and about and looking serious. In the photo, Bianca's sister was seen baring her legs and chest in an off-the-shoulder shirt and short black skirt. She carried a pink purse and wore her brown curls straight down.

Since their informal wedding in January, Kanye West and his new "wife," Bianca Censori, have caused quite a stir in the media. The controversial rapper and Australian architect have made news lately due to their eye-catching actions in Italy. Recently, it came out that Ye and Bianca took a break from their "marriage".

As per the outlet, a source confirmed that Bianca's family and friends are in favor of ending her marriage with Ye. The source added, "Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision. Kanye said they've been taking a breather since mid-October and his only focus right now is the music. He's really keen to get this new record out with Ty Dollar $ign. He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She's been all about Ye."

Kanye West, Bianca Censori “taking a break” after her friends stage intervention over supposedly “controlling” behavior.



Another source recently informed In Touch, "There's been trouble brewing between them." The informant said that Ye "feels like she's taking advantage of his generosity" and revealed that Censori "has been burning a hole through his credit cards and using cash to buy jewelry and designer bags." The source also added, "Kanye's been focusing on his kids [North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4] and pushing Bianca away. Kanye is hot and cold, and he's gone cold on Bianca." During September, Kathy Griffin, a comedian, claimed that Bianca "has no voice," and that he is "controlling" her. She accused Kanye of going too far when it comes to choosing his wife's outfits.

In the video, she said, "We’ve all seen those photos of Kanye and his new wife Bianca Censori, right? I see those photos when she is in that pantyhose and like not even a bandeau top, it’s really all about being see-through." She further added, "So when I see this woman who has no voice, we have not heard a peep out of her. I’ve heard that she has a master’s degree in architecture from a university in Australia, she’s gorgeous and she seems to have no voice whatsoever."

She continued by talking about the viral pictures of West riding a boat in Italy with Censori with his trousers down, and she questioned if she felt comfortable in that scenario. She added, "When they were in Italy and he had her drop to her knees and give him a ‘service’ and we saw his bare butt — knowing there were paparazzi photographers all the way around and people with just phone cameras — that to me just reeks of abuse. Like ‘get on your knees and do this now on a freaking water taxi."

