Dua Lipa’s Bright Pays Homage to SpongeBob SquarePants In Yellow Jacket

Dua Lipa may not have attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party over the weekend, but that didn’t stop the star from spending these past few days posing in an equally flashy outfit for an equally high-volume audience. The Levitating singer made a fashion statement by reviving a childhood cartoon favorite via her clothes, according to her most recent Instagram photo dump. During a girls' night out with model Sarah Lysander and actor Ella Jenkin, the singer posed in a yellow miniskirt and a matching motorcycle jacket with SpongeBob's classic cartoon smile embroidered along the back. She styled the 2000s-inspired outfit with a white crop top, stud earrings, a statement diamond ring and pointed-toe boots.

The edgy jacket, which Lipa wore buttoned at the collar, featured a color-blocked design in lemon yellow and white. The jacket was also embellished with silver hardware depicting the designer's logo. The bright color palette continued down the star's miniskirt, which hit just above her mid-thigh. Tying the entire ensemble together, she wore a pair of knee-high metallic boots defined by heels in the shape of pointed human teeth, including a set of fangs on each shoe.

According to Harper's Bazaar, this outfit was designed by Italian label GCDS, and the Bikini Bottom native was a focus of the brand’s spring 2023 collection. Creative director, Giuliano Calza incorporated motifs from the Nickelodeon show into clothing and accessories to viral success. Lipa's knee-high silver boots with fangy heels were also from GCDS, she paired them off with a diamond knuckleduster that (almost) stole the show.

In the same photo set, Lipa shared pictures of herself in a black tube top and straight-leg jeans from Versace's fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection according to Popsugar. As she blew a kiss to the camera, the Potion singer also shared a glimpse at her black fur stole, quilted patent leather handbag, and crocodile print evening gloves.

This isn’t even the first time the singer has endorsed the porous protagonist or his gang of aquatic misfits. In November of last year, she shared photos of herself in a dress still seared into our minds. Not one for the faint of heart, the dress featured a keyhole cutout and nipple pasties crocheted to the likeness of Patrick Star, the loveable starfish sidekick of Squarepants. Then, in February, she took it casual with a Patrick Star emblazoned white hoodie worn under a pink leather trench coat.

These days, Lipa is busy working on her third album, which is assumed to come out by the end of the year. Of course, a promotional tour for DL3 will likely mean we get to see a lot more of Lipa on red carpets and out and about, and if her recent looks are any indication, we should prepare for a promo cycle featuring a whole lot of SpongeBob looks with just a sprinkle of Versace.