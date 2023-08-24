Travis Scott Shares Cute Snap of Stormi in The Kitchen, She's Ready for 'Kids Baking Championship'

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship may have come to an end. Since then, they have each appeared to have moved on. But one thing remains unaltered, and that’s the love the two share for their two children, Stormi and Aire Webster. Although the two co-parent, they never cease to use the opportunity to gush about their children. Scott has been busy since his new album Utopia’s release. This father didn’t think twice about making time for his daughter. And shared a sweet and adorable snap of Stormi as she baked away, as E! News reported.

The Sicko Mode singer took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture of his daughter, whom he shares with Kylie Jenner. The 5-year-old appeared to be gearing up to participate in the upcoming Kids Baking Championship. In the story, she seems to be smeared with baby blue frosting all over her face. Including her forehead, cheeks, and a tad bit on her nose. Stormi already had her hands deep in some dough as she came up with a delish concoction.

In the background, there were large jars filled with whatever ingredients she needed. Scott managed to capture the perfect picture of his loving child with an innocent and excited smile plastered on her face while she was a busy bee. Stormi sported a blue graphic-collar set of night jammies with red stars on them.

This isn’t the first time Scott has proudly captured moments of his parenthood. In an interview with XXL Magazine in the year 2019, the Grammy-winning rapper gushed about fatherhood and his beloved daughter. “Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be,” he began. “Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy!” praised Scott.

With regards to the 5-year-old’s baking skills, they have blossomed since she was much younger. In fact, in a video featuring her mother, the duo baked up quite a divine treat. The mother-daughter pair baked some sublime Grinch-themed cupcakes, followed by Halloween cookies. In a YouTube video in 2019, Jenner complimented her daughter’s incredible skills at such a ripe age, saying, "You are a chef. Chef Stormi!!!" exclaimed the proud mom of two.

Like Scott, Jenner is also a very doting mother. She never fails to portray her love for the two of them in the smallest of ways and seems to be thoroughly enjoying this journey of motherhood in the process. In an interview with Homme Girls earlier this year in April, she shared some loving insight on the topic. “I’ve never been happier. As I get older I get more appreciative of my life, my family, my friends, and having all these opportunities," concluded The Kardashians star.

