Kylie Jenner Gets Nostalgic After Reunion With Jordyn Woods, Shares a Carousel of Photos Together

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are moving forward and letting the past go.

After their public reunion over the weekend, Kylie Jenner shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the day of her recent outing with her former bestie, Jordyn Woods. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics CEO treated her Instagram followers to a new carousel of photos. Among them, there was a selfie of Jenner taken in a public bathroom, donning a stylish black and white, one-shoulder blouse paired with dark jeans and waist-bead jewelry. Interestingly, this very outfit was worn by the mother of two during her recent dinner outing with 25-year-old Jordyn Woods, marking their reunion after four years of their friendship ending.

“Posting these now before they get lost in my camera roll,” the Kardashians star captioned the post. After their public reunion over the weekend, a source informed People that the two friends repaired their friendship when the founder of Heir Jordyn extended an olive branch to The Kardashians star. "Jordyn reached out to Kylie to apologize for how everything went down and let her know that she loves her," the source pointed to the friends' highly publicized fallout, which revolved around Kylie's sister Khloé Kardashian's former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

According to another insider with knowledge of the situation, who spoke to People Magazine, Saturday's restaurant gathering wasn't the initial reunion for Jenner and Woods. They have been reconnecting in private over the past year, away from the public eye, as they earnestly worked on rebuilding their friendship. According to the insider, all parties involved have put the past drama firmly behind them, particularly since it happened a few years ago. There is now no lingering tension from either side.

Over the weekend, the Daily Mail acquired photographs of the former best friends leaving a restaurant together in Los Angeles on Saturday. This unexpected reunion followed the end of their long-standing friendship in February 2019, triggered by Woods being caught kissing Thompson. Since the scandal, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gradually distanced herself from their friendship. In May, a source revealed to People that Jenner had been grappling with a difficult decision regarding whether to terminate her friendship with Woods in solidarity with her older sister. "Although Kylie was very upset and disgusted by the Tristan situation, she didn't want to make any harsh decisions when it came to Jordyn, It was very difficult for Kylie to just cut Jordyn out of her life. Kylie was devastated at first. Jordyn was her confidante for so long," the source revealed.

Initially, Tristan denied the allegations, but Jordyn eventually admitted to kissing the athlete during her appearance on Red Table Talk. "I shouldn't even have been there. Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. Never once did we leave the public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom. We're all in plain sight," during her March 2019 appearance, she explained that she and Tristan had only kissed, and she acknowledged that she was intoxicated at the time.

