RFK Jr. Claims He Knows Who 'Actually Murdered' his Father Robert F Kennedy and is 'Not in Custody'

There have been a plethora of conspiracy theories that arose shortly after the former 35th President of The States, John F. Kennedy was assassinated on the 22nd of November, 1963. He was loved by all who met him and reportedly maintained great relationships with foreign delegates during his terms and even until he was alive. Unfortunately, his brother Robert F Kennedy who was formerly a General Attorney and a Democrat, also met his untimely death in a similar manner as his brother. Although it was Sirhan Sirhan who was convicted of the crime on the 5th of June, 1968. His son Robert F. Kennedy Jr. refuses to believe Sirhan was his father’s real killer.

According to Mens Journal, the vaccine skeptic had recently revealed in a podcast known as Club Random Podcast hosted by Bill Maher, about his theory on the “actual murderer”. Initially, Maher discusses some of the Democrat’s recent events including how his run to hopefully carry on his late uncle’s legacy was going and his thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine. Eventually, the conversation grew to a point where he was asked to enlighten himself and the listeners about the events of June 5th, 1968. RFK Jr. firmly establishes the fact that Sirhan was certainly involved in the crime itself but “was not” the person who ended up actually killing his dear father.

“His story is that he has no memory of it, and stuck with that story for 60 years,” said RFK Jr. about Sirhan’s confession. The Democrat quotes Thomas Noguchi “the most important coroner probably in American history,” in agreement with his autobiography about JFK’s death. RFK Jr. claimed even had access to his father’s autopsy reports and on reading them, he has strongly asserted to himself that it wasn’t Sirhan who fired the shots at the late Attorney in his very own Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

Word has it that RFK Jr. will be on CBS tomorrow morning asking for a new investigation into his father's murder since he doesn't believe Sirhan killed RFK. #RFK50 #FreeSirhan — Lisa Pease (@lisapease) June 7, 2018

RFK Jr. proceeded to break down the incidents from the day and narrated a small portion of what he theorized. He carefully put the incidents in order of not just his father but other people who were in contact with the shooter. As per the Democrat's claims, while his father and his entourage took an “unexpected route” through the kitchen of his hotel, they’d actually walked into an ambush that was staged not just by Sirhan but also by one more person.

“Sirhan was a distractor, and the real shooter was behind my father. He was a man called Eugene Thane Cesar,” claimed RFJ Jr. strongly. Cesar was reportedly a CIA operative and an alleged “enemy” of the Kennedy family. After briefly introducing Cesar and explaining his motive to kill the late Attorney General, RFK Jr. went on to allege that it was the very same man who staged the ordeal using Sirhan as a scapegoat. RFK Jr. concluded by making a painfully final statement on the matter. “He was holding my father’s arm. He drew his gun, and my father was shot four times from behind.”

