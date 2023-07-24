Beyoncé Channels Barbie in Jaw-Dropping Pink Metallic Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots While on Tour

Pop music and fashion icon Beyoncé left fans in awe as she graced the stage of her Renaissance Tour stop in Minneapolis, donning a mesmerizing pink metallic bodysuit. The 41-year-old star, known for her fashion and iconic way of life, took to Instagram on July 22 to share pictures of her show. The pop star is seen wearing a sparkling corset, a matching cropped jacket, and thigh-high boots.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

Also Read: Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Receives Lots of Praise for Her Performance in the Renaissance Tour

The Barbiecore-inspired outfit had fans buzzing on social media, with many expressing their admiration for the look. One fan commented, "This Barbie is THAT GIRL," referencing the first song from Beyoncé's Renaissance album, per Hollywood Life. Others praised her understanding of the impact of Barbie and how she plans her wardrobe accordingly, with some even calling her the "greatest living entertainer."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

As the world tour was on, Beyoncé also encouraged the performance of her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. The daughter joined her proud mom on stage for some captivating choreography. Audiences were delighted to witness Blue Ivy's mini-me dance alongside her mother. A heartwarming Twitter video captioned, "POV: I saw Beyoncé’s 3 children from my seat at Renaissance Tour," captured Blue's younger sister, Rumi, and friends dancing at the Stade de France, holding up a sign that read "We Love You Blue!" during one of the dance extravaganzas. It remains uncertain if Rumi's twin brother, Sir, was present during the tour, but Blue Ivy's presence on stage and her adorable moments with her family added an extra layer of charm to the show. Blue Ivy has been no stranger to the limelight, having previously joined Beyoncé in a performance of Brown Skin Girl at a private event in Dubai, where the singer was reportedly paid a staggering $24 million for her appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Also Read: Beyoncé Shows Support to Jay-Z’s ‘Book of HOV’ Exhibition With Daughter Blue-Ivy in Between Tour Dates

Beyoncé has not embarked on a solo tour since her 49-stop Formation tour in 2016, and this tour marks her welcome back on the stage. Following the release of her album, Lemonade which was received well by her fans and critics she performed at Coachella in 2018 to perform on the On the Run II Tour with her husband, rapper, and artist Jay-Z. Her Renaissance Tour has continued to captivate audiences, with each performance showcasing her immense talent and captivating stage presence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Also Read: When Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Cried Backstage After the Infamous Kanye West Speech During 2009 VMAs

As the tour continues to travel the globe, fans eagerly anticipate the next jaw-dropping moment Beyoncé will deliver on stage. With her iconic style and powerful performance, the pop princess exuded confidence that continues to leave an indelible mark on music history. The Renaissance Tour is not just a celebration of Beyoncé's art but also a testament to her lasting impact on our time.

References:

https://hollywoodlife.com/2023/07/23/beyonce-barbie-pink-metallic-bodysuit-photos/4

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvBXGtfRsB8/?img_index=1

https://twitter.com/BeyonceManila/status/1662500137363701765

More from Inquisitr

Jay-Z Surprises Fan by Offering His Glass of Champagne Instead of a Fist Bump at Beyoncé's Concert

Idris Elba Couldn’t ‘Believe’ He Was Kissing Beyonce in the First 20 Minutes of Meeting Her in $73m Movie