Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Seek Couples Therapy Post Britney Spears' Memoir Backlash

In the wake of Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel are navigating a tumultuous period in their relationship, seeking solace in couples therapy, as reported by Radar Online. Spears' revelations about their past relationship, including details of an abortion at Timberlake's suggestion, have stirred controversy and placed strain on the couple.

Timberlake and Biel's relationship is not really going well and it is because of Spears's chaos. Since their 2012 wedding, Timberlake, 43, and Biel, 41, have been together; however, Spears, 42, has revealed new information that has caused tension in their relationship. "Things are going well between Justin and Jess. She is busy with her own projects and he has been there for her. They are focused on their family. They have each other's back and are each other's biggest fans when it comes to their careers," an insider revealed to ET.

They have been attending therapy sessions, and it appears that they are constantly communicating on FaceTime. According to the insider, "They make sure to have a good balance and occasionally will see a therapist for a check-in. Justin is always making Jessica laugh and is a great husband. He worships her. They have been focusing on spending time together and with their two children. Justin has also been making new music, but that hasn't stopped him from planning a surprise for Jessica's birthday. He specifically wanted his tour to begin after her birthday and he's focused on family time before it starts."

Recently, Timberlake dropped his first single in six years, but his new song, Selfish, was overshadowed by his ongoing conflict with his ex-girlfriend. The ex-member of NSYNC only had himself to blame when he made fun of Spears at a recent performance, even though his ex-girlfriend had attempted to diffuse the situation a few days earlier by praising his new song on Instagram. "I’m gonna take time to apologize, to absolutely f------ nobody!” Timberlake declared to the crowd before launching into his hit song Cry Me a River, which was about their split. The singer of Gimme More clapped back on Instagram when Spears' 2011 single Selfish shot to the top of the charts in response to her fans' streaming of it.

After Spears's memoir, The Woman in Me, was published, Timberlake received a lot of backlash. In her memoir, Spears made a number of controversial comments against her ex. She said that he had gotten her pregnant while they were dating, between 1999 and 2002. The Toxic singer decided to have an abortion, which she later regretted, but Timberlake supported and even forced her to do so. "Justin owns who he was when he and Britney were together, even though his personality, career, lifestyle, and personal priorities are radically different now, 20 years later. This book is a nightmare for him because of how it throws the whole family into chaos. The timing stings as much as the revelation itself," an insider shared.