Britney Spears Highly Anticipated Memoir 'The Woman in Me' Can't Be Changed Amidst Divorce Drama

Although a new chapter has unfolded in pop sensation Britney Spears' life, her much-anticipated memoir, The Woman In Me, won't feature this plot twist. Amid her divorce drama with her estranged husband Sam Asghari, the songstress "cannot" make changes in the book anymore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Also Read: Here’s Why Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Divorce Will Not Affect Her Memoir Publication

The book was announced in July 2023, and the release date was set to be October 24, 2023, reported TMZ. Fans who are eager to get their hands on Spears' life story, shouldn't expect to read about the downfall of her marriage with Sam Asghari in the book due to the late arrival of this development. The 41-year-old's recent divorce mystery will remain unsolved for fans.

The fitness trainer filed for divorce from the Toxic singer on August 16, 2023, after 14 months of marital bliss. However, this unexpected turn of events won't feature in her tell-all memoir since the final sign-off of the book has already been given, per The Mirror. Apparently, the Iranian-American actor cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Image Source: Getty Images | Tommaso Boddi

The book will be released as is, and as per the insider information by TMZ, Britney gave a final sign-off two weeks ago, which means she now has no right to demand any further changes in the memoir's content. In fact, the divorce news has only increased the pre-sales booking for the tell-all tale.

Also Read: Paris Hilton, Pink, and Others Stand in Support of Britney Spears Amid Split With Sam Asghari

Asghari first informed people through his social media that he and Spears mutually decided to part ways. The 29-year-old wrote in his statement, "After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together." Alluding to his decision, he added, "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always," per PEOPLE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Also Read: Britney Spears Surges Ahead With Release Plans of New Album Despite Public Divorce With Sam Asghari

"S**t happens," he continued. He also requested media to be considerate of their private life. "Asking for privacy seems ridiculous, so I will just ask everyone to be kind and thoughtful." The singer kept silent for a few days, posting regular "typical Spears" stuff online but decided to share her side of the story.

She danced in the post and wrote a lengthy post alongside, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together…6 years is a long time to be with someone; so, I'm a little shocked." She confessed, "I am not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody's business !!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

The Criminal singer also talked about how she has been strong throughout this new change in life, "I have been playing it strong for way too long, and my Instagram may seem perfect, but it's far from reality, and I think we all know that."

Spears also shared how her past played a role in the way she deals with emotions, "I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel, but for some reason, I have always had to hide my weaknesses," adding, "If I wasn't my dad's strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that's when I needed family the most !!! You're supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynne Spears (@lynnespears_rf)

TMZ has contacted someone directly involved with the memoir's content, and it has told the outlet that Asghari has been mentioned in the book, but their relationship is not the crux of the book. It is all about Spears' past life, career, and journey out of conservatorship.

More from Inquisitr

Britney Spears’ Estranged Husband Sam Asghari Jokes About Hiding From Paparazzi Amid Divorce Reports

Britney Spears May Have a New Man in Her Life, She Calls Him a 'Friend