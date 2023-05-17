'RHOA' Alum Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann 'Avoiding Each Other' While Living Together Amid Divorce

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak and her husband Kroy Biermann have both filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage. Despite filing for divorce, Zolciak and Biermann and their four youngest children are still living together. The estranged couple share sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann also adopted the musician's daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, after their 2011 wedding. According to Page Six, the former football player and the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum have been “avoiding each other” in their shared Georgia mansion.

Luckily, "it’s a big house," a source admitted to OK Magazine on Thursday, May 11. The southern estate is the same house that was foreclosed back in February and then put up for auction after the pair defaulted on a $1.65 million loan that they took out in 2016. The auction was subsequently canceled, and Biermann is now pursuing ownership of the luxurious property.

The athlete, just like his soon-to-be ex-wife, expressed that their 11-year marriage is "irretrievably broken." In the documents obtained by The U.S. Sun, Biermann, 37, revealed that he and Zolciak, 44, were cohabitating "until approximately the filing" of the complaint, which apparently is dissimilar from what Zolciak registered in her own filing. The mother of four recorded her date of split as April 30, according to reports from TMZ. Reports suggest that she is aiming for joint legal and primary physical guardianship of the children, as well as provisional and permanent child support. Zolciak is also pursuing alimony, disputing that she is "dependent upon Kroy" for "monetary support and maintenance."

Biermann has demanded "exclusive, temporary, and permanent use and possession" of the ex-couples matrimonial home, which is over $2.5 million. The retired athlete has also demanded that Kim Zolciak should be "restrained" from entering the residence "after she vacates." Further, he said, "The parties have accumulated certain debts and obligations, during the course of this marriage, and Plaintiff seeks an equitable division of the same."

In the divorce petition filed by Biermann on May 8, 2023, he noted that their children are presently under his supervision and care. His petition claimed, "Said children are presently in the care, custody, and control of [Kroy], and [Kroy] seeks the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of said, minor children." The retired NFL player is aiming for an interim and permanent sole and physical charge. He is also seeking child support from Zolciak.

The ex-partners welcomed their first child together, KJ, in May 2011. After they got married in November 2011, Zolciak gave birth to their son Kash in 2012, and twins Kaia and Kane in 2013. The couple is set to encounter each other in court during an organized hearing on July 4.