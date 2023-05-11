'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak to Divorce Kroy Biermann Amid Huge IRS Tax Debt of More Than $1 Million

Kim Zolciak, known for her stint on the popular reality television show "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years, Kroy Biermann. The news comes amid reports that the couple owes the IRS more than $1 million in unpaid taxes.

Zolciak, 44, and Biermann, 37, have been married since 2011 and have four children together: Kroy Jagger, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. The couple has been at the center of several financial controversies in recent years, including the foreclosure of their Georgia mansion and the unpaid taxes.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the couple owes $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018. The couple also reportedly owes the state of Georgia $15,000 in unpaid taxes for 2018.

Zolciak and Biermann's financial troubles have been widely reported in the media in recent years. In 2016, the couple took out a $1.65 million loan to purchase their Georgia mansion. However, they reportedly defaulted on the loan, and the property was put up for auction in February 2022, as per Page Six.

Despite reports that the property was in foreclosure, Zolciak denied the rumors, telling her critics, "I'm here until I f--king want to move out. 'Til I decide I don't want to live here anymore." The couple eventually worked out a deal to keep their home, and the scheduled auction was canceled. However, it seems that their financial troubles have continued to mount, leading to Zolciak's decision to file for divorce.

Although the specific reasons behind their split remain shrouded in mystery, fans of the celebrity couple may have detected early warning signs of trouble in their relationship when Zolciak made a brief appearance on season 15 of the popular Bravo reality show, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

Zolciak, a former regular cast member of the hit show, departed the series after a successful five-year run in 2012. She and Kroy eventually landed their own limited reality series called "Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding" in the same year. The show documented their nuptials and proved to be a hit with viewers, resulting in a subsequent evolution into a longer-running series entitled "Don't Be Tardy."

While filming their unscripted family series, the couple agreed to a brief return to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" during the tenth season. During that time, Zolciak notably engaged in a heated exchange with series mainstays NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss.

In an interview with E! News, the couple discussed their 11-year-long marriage and the secret to their long-lasting relationship. Kim, in her characteristic humorous tone, revealed that "lots of sex" was the key to their successful marriage. However, she also emphasized that communication played a crucial role in their relationship.

According to Kim, choosing to love your partner each day was a decision that couples needed to make to make their relationship work. She believed that people were often too quick to give up on their relationship when things got tough. Her husband, Kroy, echoed her sentiments and stated that whether a couple was married on camera or not, the key to making their relationship work was staying true to their promises.