'RHOA' Alumna Kim Zolciak's Husband Kroy Biermann Demands 'Sole' Custody of Kids Amid Divorce

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Kim Zolciak and her husband Kroy Biermann have both requested "sole" custody of their four children. The request comes after Zolciak and Biermman filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage.

According to The U.S. Sun, the reality show star and the NFL player filed for divorce on the same day. According to In Touch Weekly, Kroy was the first to submit his paperwork on May 5, whereas Kim filed paperwork for a contested divorce on May 7. ​ Nevertheless, both filings were documented electronically in the Fulton County Superior Court system on May 8. Kim's case type indicates she probably wants the lawsuit heard and determined in court.

A contested divorce transpires when both parties are incapable to resolve on the terms and elements of their marriage nullification, which incorporates finances, child custody, maintenance and distribution of assets.

In the divorce petition filed by Kroy on May 8, 2023, he noted that their children are presently under his supervision and care. His petition claimed, "Said children are presently in the care, custody, and control of [Kroy], and [Kroy] seeks the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of said minor children." The retired NFL player is aiming for an interim and permanent sole and physical charge. He is also seeking child support from Kim. The ex-partners welcomed their first child together, KJ, in May 2011. After they got married in November 2011, Kim gave birth to their son Kash in 2012, and twins Kaia and Kane in 2013.

In the documents obtained by The U.S. Sun, Kroy, 37, revealed that he and Kim, 44, were cohabitating "until approximately the filing" of the complaint, which apparently is dissimilar from what the "RHOA" alumna registered in her own filing. The mother of four recorded her date of split as April 30, according to reports from TMZ. The athlete, just like Kim, expressed that their 11-year marriage is "irretrievably broken." Kim is also aiming for joint legal and primary physical guardianship of the children, as well as provisional and permanent child support. She is also pursuing alimony, disputing that she is "dependent upon Kroy" for "monetary support and maintenance."

Kroy has a list of demands in his petition as well. He has demanded "exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession" of the ex-couple's matrimonial home, which is over $2.5 million. The retired athlete has also demanded that Kim should be "restrained" from entering the residence "after she vacates." Further, he said, "The parties have accumulated certain debts and obligations, during the course of this marriage, and Plaintiff seeks an equitable division of the same."

The couple is set to encounter each other in court during an organized hearing on July 4.