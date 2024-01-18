In a surprising turn of events, Jonathan Hurwitz, a writer for the now-shelved Lizzie McGuire revival, has spilled the beans on what could have been a jaw-dropping storyline. The revival, which got the axe by Disney+, was poised to take a more mature turn, and Hurwitz took to TikTok to share the tantalizing details. Episode two of the unrealized reboot would have thrown a curveball at the OG fans of the show, revealing that the beloved McGuire, played by Hilary Duff, wouldn't end up with her junior high school bestie, Gordo (portrayed by Adam Lamberg). Instead, Gordo would have made a surprising entrance into the storyline, already engaged to be married and expecting a child with his fiancee. Talk about a plot twist!

The duo, who once shared a romantic kiss in Italy during The Lizzie McGuire Movie, would have drifted apart, only 'texting occasionally,' as per The U.S. Sun. The episode that never made it to the screen was supposed to show the characters reuniting, but with yet another surprising twist. Instead of the expected reunion between McGuire and Gordo, the latter's engagement bombshell would have changed the game.

As the second episode reached its peak, McGuire was set to take a different path, reconnecting with her junior high school crush, Ethan Craft, portrayed by Clayton Snyder, and in the third episode, McGuire would wake up in Craft's bed after a night of passion, adding a spicy element to the show, reported Screen Rant. This suggested a departure from the innocent junior high school days, indicating a more mature direction for the McGuire revival.

I heard a lot of people were robbed of a adult #LizzieMcGuire continuation and many pin the blame of on exec who wants it family friendly. Bob Iger, FIX THIS! Greenlight it again, make it happen. Us adults who grew up on Lizzie DESERVE SO MUCH BETTER! — Christian Dacanay (@arnoldmcguire16) January 18, 2024

In an Instagram post from 2020, Duff conveyed, "I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans' loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work, but, sadly, & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen. I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves." She added, "We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her... I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn't align."

As the movie served as the conclusion of McGuire's story until the revival was announced, certain viewers may have anticipated a deeper exploration of her relationship with Gordo. Yet, given the common tendency for childhood romances to fade in adulthood, the revelation that Gordo is expecting a baby with someone else adds a touch of realism. This twist might have been praised for its authenticity, acknowledging the natural progression of life.

