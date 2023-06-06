Lily-Rose Depp's Character in 'The Idol' Lives in The Weeknd's Real-Life Bel Air Mansion

Lily-Rose Depp's character in the new drama "The Idol" has a home that might be more personal for her co-star Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd. In a featurette released by the new streaming platform Max, it was revealed that Depp's character, aspiring pop star Jocelyn, lives in The Weeknd's actual Bel Air mansion. As reported by PEOPLE, the Bel Air mansion, which he purchased two years ago for a whopping $70 million, spans an impressive 33,000 square feet.

Architectural Digest reports that the luxurious property is equipped with lavish amenities such as a movie theater, gym, and sauna, making it the perfect setting for the stylish and young artist portrayed by Depp in the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp)

Not only does the mansion boast an indoor pool, but it also features an outdoor infinity pool with a waterfall, fit for Hollywood royalty. This stunning pool can be seen in the behind-the-scenes look at the series provided by Max.

Tesfaye's purchase of the mansion made headlines as one of the most expensive home sales in Los Angeles in 2021. However, the mansion was not originally intended to be a prominent setting in the show. After watching the initial version of the series, Tesfaye and co-creator Sam Levinson felt unsatisfied and decided to start almost entirely from scratch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp)

Levinson, in an interview with W Magazine, revealed that while sitting in Tesfaye's Bel Air home, he suggested reshooting the series there. Tesfaye was seemingly unfazed and only asked if there was insurance in place for the shoot. Once assured, he agreed to the use of his house.

Soon after, the entire cast and crew relocated to Tesfaye's mansion, and the singer himself moved out to maintain the authenticity of his character. Tesfaye, whose character Tedros serves as Jocelyn's sleazy love interest and marks his first major acting role, explained that he had to stay in character, even moving to another house with his dog during the reshoots. He saw his home as belonging to the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp)

During the reshoots, Tesfaye's mansion became a bustling hub of activity. Bedrooms and bathrooms were converted into greenrooms and hair and makeup stations, and a music studio was set up in the basement for the show's composer. When the shooting was finally wrapped up and everyone left, Tesfaye expressed that it felt "weird." Although he had changed the furniture and replastered the walls, he believes that the soul of Jocelyn's house still remains in the mansion.

"The Idol" is now available for streaming on Max, giving audiences a glimpse into the luxurious world of Jocelyn's character and showcasing the real-life opulence of The Weeknd's Bel Air mansion. The blending of reality and fiction adds an intriguing layer to the show, and fans of both Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd will undoubtedly be captivated by this unique behind-the-scenes story of the music industry.