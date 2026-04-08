Jimmy Kimmel Takes Brutal Swipe at Trump Over Iran Ceasefire

Jimmy Kimmel roasted President Trump on his Tuesday night show of Jimmy Kimmel Live! as he trolled the President for constantly putting off his deadline for two weeks.

During his Tuesday night monologue, Kimmel said, “The President decided not to drop it for at least another two weeks. He announced that at the request of Pakistan, which has been facilitating negotiations, he was giving Iran two weeks to live.”

He then added, “This is how it goes every single time. Trump says something insane. He says, ‘I’m going to kill everybody tomorrow at 5 p.m.,’ we all freak out, then he’s like, ‘You know what, actually, I’ll kill everyone in two weeks.’ Then we relax, then he forgets he ever said it in the first place. He has the memory and skin color of a goldfish.”

Jimmy Kimmel on Trump extending his Iran deadline: “It’s always two weeks. He’s like a conscientious employee. He always gives two weeks’ notice.” Cue the supercut: pic.twitter.com/4vwvtr2ObK — LateNighter (@latenightercom) April 8, 2026

Kimmel also joked that Trump was like a “conscientious employee” the way he “always gives two weeks’ notice.” To drive his point home, Kimmel then played a series of clips where Trump could be heard saying that he would keep a promise or get to know more about a sensitive matter in two weeks.

Trump previously said the United States could “wipe out” Iranian civilization, a remark widely criticized by observers. However, hours before Trump was planning to strike the attack on Tuesday, came the news of the ceasefire deal. The President’s stance appeared to have changed as he announced on social media about the deal.

Kimmel had talked about Trump’s threats to Iran multiple times, and he did the same during Monday night’s show as well, when there was no news of the peace deal, and therefore, it seemed that the President might go ahead with the attack.

Emphasizing how Trump’s threats might lead to serious consequences, Kimmel said on Monday night, “He’s the only president who teases a bombing the same way ABC promotes new episodes of ‘Will Trent.’”

He then added, “And then today, he changed that deadline. He said Iran could be taken out by midnight tomorrow, but he didn’t specify if that’s our tomorrow or their tomorrow. He could start World War III over a time zone error. Things are running like a Swiss watch, folks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Jazeera English (@aljazeeraenglish)

Iran’s control over shipping access in the Strait of Hormuz has further frustrated Trump, as has been evident from the series of social media posts he has been making lately. From threatening Iran to repeatedly mentioning deals that the Iranian authorities have consistently denied, Trump’s social media has been a wild ride during the course of the war.

Trump had previously claimed that the US did not need the strait to be opened. However, rising fuel prices in the United States have raised concerns about potential economic impacts.

Trump has continued to comment publicly on the situation as events develop. Further developments are expected following the two-week ceasefire agreement.