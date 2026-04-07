“Wait Is Over” for Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian as They Go Instagram Official

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have officially been confirmed as a pair, as the British F1 driver says in a clip on Instagram that the “wait is over.” Now, Kim and Lewis are Instagram official, as fans can watch a video clip on the social media platform of the reality star and racing driver.

Lewis shared a short clip on Instagram on Monday, April 6, showing him racing in a gorgeous sports car while performing several tricks on the road. As the clip progressed, he could be seen racing along, while close-up shots revealed Lewis, 41, shifting gears and behaving like the racing driver that he is.

Hamilton drove around on several roadways and streets in an F1 frame of mind, but the end of the video is the important part, as it revealed a smiling Kim, 45, seated beside him in the passenger seat. Kim clearly enjoyed the drive and with a wide grin, she said, “That’s insane.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

There has been talk of Kim and Lewis being a couple since they enjoyed a Super Bowl date in February. Now, the relationship is official. Meanwhile, to ensure all their fans could see the footage, Lewis reshared the video with the reality star on social media in his Instagram Stories, while adding the caption, “WAIT IS OVER” all in caps.

Reportedly, Lewis and Kim went on the exciting joy ride during a trip to Japan, as the initial video caption for the video on his Instagram page was, “HERE WE GO AGAIN TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III.” They weren’t alone on the trip to Japan, as her children, Saint, 10, Chicago, 9, Psalm, and North, 12, shared with her former husband, Kanye West, who came along for the trip.

Meanwhile, Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, 41, was apparently with them in Japan, with her two children, True, 7, and Tatum, 3.

According to a source speaking to People, Kim and Lewis’s relationship could be a lasting one. They noted that Hamilton was “an easygoing guy with great energy,” while Kim’s “family likes him”

The insider added that Kardashian seems “very into him,” while the pair were “both busy with their careers, but see each other as much as possible.” They added, “It’s more than just a casual connection. It takes a lot to capture Kim’s interest and she’s definitely intrigued.”

Dating rumors between Kim and Lewis started doing the rounds in March after he made a flirty comment on her Instagram post that month. The businesswoman had posted images from an Oscar party, as well as plenty of video footage and photos of her preparing herself for the event. Lewis commented on the post with a “heart-eye” emoji.

However, despite the obvious attraction between them, Hamilton and Kardashian won’t be getting married soon, but Kim isn’t against marrying for a fourth time. Kim was first married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and then wed former NBA player Kris Humphries for only 72 days in 2011. This was followed by Kanye West from 2014 to 2021.

Meanwhile, during an episode of The Kardashians last year, Kim said, “I wonder what my next ring shape will be?” before adding, “for my last and final hurrah.” It does look like she is ready to finally settle down and spend a life together with Lewis Hamilton, driving away in the sunset in a gorgeous sports car.