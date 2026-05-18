A 33-year-old pregnant woman gave birth to a baby boy inside Kings County Criminal Court in Brooklyn, New York City, on Friday. This happened just hours after she had been discharged from the hospital, according to police reports. The incident sparked outrage and raised questions about the treatment of pregnant women within the justice system.

Samantha Randazzo’s delivery drew criticism from several legal aid groups. These included The Legal Aid Society and Brooklyn Defender Services. Their attorneys were present in the courtroom during the incident.

In a joint statement, the groups claimed Randazzo was handcuffed and shackled during labor and delivery. They also accused authorities of failing to provide privacy, dignity, and medical care. They demanded a detailed inquiry into the incident, which they described as “cruelty embedded in our carceral system.”

“She deserved care, compassion, safety, and dignity,” the statement said. “Instead, she was subjected to trauma and humiliation in full public view.”

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However, attorney Wynton Sharpe dismissed the claims and noted that Randazzo was neither tortured nor humiliated while giving birth inside the courtroom.

Al Baker, a spokesperson for New York’s Office of Court Administration, said Randazzo was handcuffed behind her back while waiting for her case. Officers removed the restraints when her water broke.

“Our team of uniformed UCS officers acted with swift professionalism to ensure the safety and sanctity of life for all individuals in Court on Friday, showing the everyday virtues of their sworn service,” the spokesperson added.

The incident happened while Samantha Randazzo awaited arraignment on drug possession charges. Her water suddenly broke as she sat on a bench. Police, prosecutors, and court staff surrounded her, prompting a quick response.

According to The New York Post, an NYPD spokesperson said Randazzo wore loose-fitting clothing at her arrest and did not initially disclose her pregnancy, request medical attention, or reveal any disability requiring special assistance.

“We saw it,” her attorney, Wynton Sharpe, told reporters. “She didn’t have to say anything. We were like, ‘OK, this is happening now.’” He later confirmed the woman delivered a “bouncing baby boy” inside the courtroom as people experienced mixed emotions given the rare scenario.

“It was a joyful and sad situation, given the circumstances,” Sharpe said.

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Further reports showed that Samantha Randazzo later told officers she was pregnant and having drug withdrawal symptoms. She was taken to Coney Island Hospital around 3:30 a.m. Friday. She was checked and then discharged before arraignment.

According to Fox News, a similar case in 2018 sparked outrage. It raised concerns about pregnant women in custody. A 27-year-old woman filed a lawsuit against NYC authorities. She claimed she was forced to give birth while handcuffed and shackled to a hospital bed. Officers had refused to remove her restraints during labor.

The woman who was identified as Jane Doe claimed that police officers mistreated her as she was held in a custody dispute at the time. NYC officers took her from a Bronx holding cell to Montefiore Medical Center while she was already in labor.

Court documents, as stated in the outlet, later claimed that the hospital staff warned officers that handcuffing a woman during childbirth was banned under NYC law. Despite this, officers argued department rules required Doe to be handcuffed.

Some restraints were eventually removed after repeated concerns from doctors. However, the woman alleges she remained handcuffed by her right wrist. She eventually gave birth to her child in that condition. Jane Doe’s story has also caused widespread outrage and debate about how the justice system handles pregnant women in custody.