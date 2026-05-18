Questions of racial profiling are being raised following the unlawful detention of an active-duty U.S. Navy officer. Lieutenant Commander Darius Mitchell, a 16-year Navy SEAL veteran with multiple combat deployments and prestigious military decorations, was detained by local law enforcement at a Highland Avenue service station.

According to reports, Deputy Sheriff Travis Holbrook initiated the arrest while Lt. Cmdr. Mitchell was fueling his vehicle. Allegations surfacing from the incident suggest that the detention was unprovoked and primarily motivated by racial profiling, as Mitchell, a Black man, was dressed in a full military uniform at the time.

Reportedly, Mitchell had been traveling from a memorial service at Naval Base San Diego. He was heading to Coronado, California, to visit his mother when the incident happened. Since his car had been on the road for a while, he stopped at the gas station for some fuel and coffee.

A Justice Zone TV video alleges Holbrook approached Mitchell after becoming suspicious of his military uniform and credentials.

The deputy allegedly questioned Mitchell’s identity. He was unsure whether Mitchell was genuinely a Navy SEAL and accused him of possibly impersonating a military member, according to a viral TikTok video. The confrontation escalated further when Mitchell presented military identification and requested that Holbrook verify his identity through official channels, but he still refused to accept it.

Mitchell directed Holbrook to contact NCIC or Naval Base San Diego to confirm his identity. While Holbrook refused to believe Mitchell, Mitchell kept repeating that he was an active-duty Navy SEAL and served this country for 16 years.

His uniform looked expensive and had tons of military honors arranged in the correct order, something only someone with military knowledge would know.

Reportedly, during his 16-year career in the Navy, Mitchell received a Bronze Star Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals. Despite this, Holbrook asked Mitchell to strip his uniform as he was convinced a person of color couldn’t be a naval officer.

Mitchell replied:

“I’ve served this country for 16 years. I earned everything on this uniform.”

With years of practice in the Navy, Mitchell stayed calm under pressure and, instead of getting aggressive, defensive, or confrontational with Holbrook, he kept his points calmly and refused to remove his blues in public.

When Holbrook called for backup, they confirmed Mitchell’s identity and yet Holbrook unlawfully detained him. Mitchell even told him, “You’re making a huge mistake,” and insisted this would end his career.

As soon as Mitchell and Holbrook reached the county sheriff’s substation, senior sheriff’s officials knew immediately that Holbrook had committed a crime.

He verified Mitchell’s ID, contacted the command representative at Naval Base San Diego, and confirmed he was a real naval officer.

The representative at command reported the matter to his commanding officer, who then contacted his officials. Soon enough, the Pentagon got involved, and officials were evaluating Holbrook’s nine-year career on screens.

Holbrook, allegedly, had a record of racial profiling with multiple complaints of aggressive conduct during prior traffic stops. The clip suggests that he had a reputation in the area for targeting people of color, and local residents knew to avoid him as he “creates trouble.”

He had been the subject of internal complaints in the past; however, none led to arrests or investigations into his behavior. Mitchell’s unlawful detainment is understood to have given him up to 58 years in prison.