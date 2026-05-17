‘Let Them Talk’: Love Island’s Antigoni Buxton Breaks Silence on Backlash Over Cyprus Eurovision Entry

Love Island fame Antigoni Buxton has found herself at the center of controversy after her Eurovision entry for Cyprus sparked backlash.

The music video for Antigoni’s song “Jalla” apparently did not sit well with some viewers. Critics have opined that the music video representing Cyprus at the international song contest paints the country in a poor light.

According to CyprusMail, critics and a few public figures believe that certain clips in Antigoni’s music video showcase “an inappropriate image of the country abroad.” Video clips of youth doing wheelies on mopeds in the music video were considered particularly “problematic.”

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Love Island star and singer Antigoni Buxton has also responded to the backlash over her music video, and it looks like the negative comments have not yet gotten the better of her.

“Everyone says really nice things. They love the song and I’m very grateful,” Antigoni said, talking about the fan reactions online to her song and music video.

Speaking further on the backlash and criticism, she said that she did not “care about the negative comments because I like it. We answer in the song itself: ‘Let them talk,’ that’s it.” The reality TV star expressed that representing Cyprus, its dialect, and culture on the international stage was crucial to her.

Antigoni explained that it was always her intention to honor her heritage if she ever reached the Eurovision stage. By incorporating the local dialect, she aimed to showcase a piece of Cypriot culture and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and the positive reception.

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Antigoni also remarked on Greece’s Eurovision entry, “Ferto”, sung by Akylas, and said that she believes both countries “will do very well.”

Earlier this month, several academics, artists, and public officials signed an open letter to the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CyBC) calling for the removal of Antigoni’s song and music video from Eurovision, arguing that both were “insulting” and depicted dangerous road behavior.

Scenes from the Jalla music video have since been removed. Meanwhile, Thanasis Tsokos, Director General of the CyBC, said footage that appeared to violate road-safety principles had been cut from the music video, with a revised version to be reuploaded by the European Broadcasting Union.

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The CyBC Director General also defended Antigoni’s Eurovision entry, calling the “Jalla” music video “a highly professional production.”

“Some will like the song, and some will not, that is natural… What matters is that Cyprus will appear with a dignified presence,” he said, per the news outlet.

He explained that the artist and song selection went through a proper process involving music labels and an expert committee.

Although Antigoni was born in London, she has Greek-Cypriot roots, BBC reports . She told the outlet that she is proud to be representing the Mediterranean island.

“I was born and raised in London but spent six to eight weeks every summer in Cyprus and grew up feeling very Cypriot,” she said.