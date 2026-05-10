Internet Reacts to Kylie Jenner’s Makeup Mishap as Cosmetic Surgery Debate Resurfaces

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner made her annual appearance at the 2026 Met Gala. The event was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 4, 2026.

Affectionately known as “fashion’s biggest night out,” the theme of the Costume Institute’s new exhibition was “Costume Art.”

Jenner is known for her bold style, contoured makeup, and overlined lips. She also shares striking Instagram posts with her 390 million followers. But her Met Gala look with the bleached eyebrows allegedly failed to stand out.

Kylie Jenner walked the Met Gala in a Schiaparelli gown with a n*de illusion corset, pearl detailing, and a dramatic, embellished train. The ivory skirt enhanced the larger-than-life effect. It featured a partly deconstructed design and a slipping silhouette.

The extravagant gown took around 11,000 hours to complete and gave the impression of fake n*pples. It included thousands of embroidered elements, pearls, and several elements like a fancy choker and nearly invisible eyebrows, which were the highlight of the look.

Can we stop inviting this family to things already? For the love of God Kylie is just annoying! pic.twitter.com/HB2VFlJM8e — George Santos (@Georgesantos) May 5, 2026

The outfit quickly made heads turn on the red carpet and grabbed headlines. However, the long trail and the bleached eyebrows received mixed reactions on platforms like X and TikTok.

One user wrote, “Kylie actually does look so old for her age.” Another added, “Is she meant to look like she’s only half dressed?”

A third user quipped, “She looked terrible. Her face looks at least 10 years older than her actual age. Her mother looks more youthful than she does.” Many others pointed out the 28-year-old beauty entrepreneur’s evident implants and called them “ridiculous” and “trash.”

“Run out of places to get implants in the body and you gotta get implants on your implants,” one user said about the implants. “She’s lying about the size of those implants,” added another critic.

These comments come after Kylie Jenner shared details of her b*east augmentation on TikTok. She revealed she received 445 cc silicone implants placed partially under the muscle. Her surgeon was Beverly Hills doctor Dr. Garth Fisher. He is known for his natural-looking “teardrop” technique, which helps with post-pregnancy lifts.

Jenner’s openness about her cosmetic procedures drew support from fans. It also helped women who were thinking about similar options. But it also sparked strong backlash.

This is not the first time she has admitted she has had work done. Earlier, she shared that she regrets having the procedure done at 19. She explained that her body changed after pregnancy. She also stressed the importance of waiting until the right age and time.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares two children with rapper Travis Scott. She gave birth to their daughter, Stormi, on February 1, 2018.

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The couple split in September 2019. They later quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic. They did so for the sake of their daughter. This brought them closer, and they rekindled their relationship.

On September 7, 2021, Jenner confirmed they were expecting a second child. She gave birth to their son, Aire, on February 2, 2022. However, in January 2023, reports claimed the pair had split for good.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is currently dating Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet. He skipped the Met Gala. Instead, he attended a New York Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers.

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According to Page Six, Jenner posted a series of Instagram stories after the event. She showed fans her struggle to dye her hair back to its natural black color. She laughed as she revealed that one eyebrow was still bleached while the other had been darkened.

“My brows are ruined,” she said, giggling. “What is this? What the f–k is this? This looks horrible.”