A Florida school bus driver is set to face 29 felony counts of child neglect following a train collision that ended up clipping the back of a bus while 29 children were on it. Yvonne Hampton was driving the bus at the time of the incident. Bystanders have claimed that Hampton continued driving across the tracks despite active warning signals at the railroad crossing.

The arrest report found multiple video and audio records from inside and outside of the bus. The report claims that Hampton continued driving even after the crossing arms had begun to lower. In an audio record reviewed by deputies, Hampton can be heard saying, “not gonna stop for no train.” The accused was presented in front of a judge for charges of culpable negligence, reckless driving, and 29 felony counts of child neglect, one for each child on the bus. Hampton’s bond has been set at $30,000. She was bound out by her husband the same day at 5:30 pm.

A Florida school bus driver is facing multiple charges after driving onto railroad tracks despite active warning signals. A train struck the back of the bus with dozens of students on board. She now faces 29 counts of child neglect one for each child. How does this even happen. pic.twitter.com/nWEwZPHJ1M — Alice (@Aliceshaw25) April 19, 2026

Fox 35 News reported on the incident, including a video showing Hampton’s husband shielding her from reporters before helping her into a car. Sumter County School District Superintendent Logan W. Brown issued a statement on the matter in a report by the TV station. Brown stated that “there were no injuries” in the accident, claiming that student security was their “top priority.”

Florida school bus driver, 67, faces 29 felony child neglect charges after ignoring railroad warnings & getting clipped by a train with 29 kids aboard. Terrified children screamed on video; no injuries. pic.twitter.com/ak3jm81Bsx — TaraBull (@TaraBull) April 8, 2026

“I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Sumter County Fire Department for their prompt and professional response. Their swift action helped ensure the safety and well-being of everyone involved,” Brown said in the statement.“I also want to thank the administrators from South Sumter Middle School and South Sumter High School who responded to the scene and assisted with safely releasing students to their parents. Their leadership and care for our students were greatly appreciated.”

The internet was enraged by the Florida incident, but also sympathized with Hampton. “A good husband protects his wife. Whether she’s right or wrong, he stands by her and supports her,” one user wrote under the video of Hampton’s husband helping her get into the car. Another added, “These comments are full of people with 0 sense. She verbally stated her intent and then stopped on track. She intentionally put lives at risk despite the law on the matter and actively risked lives. The bus did get clipped. She needs to be forever done.”

A third user pointed to the larger problem of workers not being compensated enough, writing, “So a bus driver makes an average wage of 13.00 an hour that’s a weekly salary of 520.00. That’s an annual salary of 24,000 a year . Thats a poverty wage to employee people to be trusted with the security of minors . We need to increase the wages and provide better training and equipment.”