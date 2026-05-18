The United States Department of State’s Rewards for Justice Program renewed two rewards worth a combined $6 million in connection with the disappearance case of an American who went missing in Afghanistan nearly 12 years ago. The man identified as Paul Edwin Overby Jr. was last seen in May 2014 while reportedly researching his book. The Federal Bureau of Investigation anticipates that the freelance writer by profession might have crossed the Pakistan border when he went missing in Khost province, Afghanistan.

According to CBS News, Paul Edwin Overby Jr. had previously authored a non-fiction book on Afghanistan, Holy Blood: An Inside View of the Afghan War. The report also quoted his wife, Jane Larson, who stated that he was investigating a continuation of the book and expected an interview with the Haqqani militant network linked to the Taliban.

Paul Edwin Overby, Jr. was last seen in Khost City, Afghanistan, in mid-May of 2014, while conducting research in furtherance of a new self-authored book. Rewards offered by State and Justice Departments. Help the #FBI find him: https://t.co/AozkovAVGp pic.twitter.com/i9oBeTKQjq — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) May 17, 2026

The report also stated that in 2017, Overby’s spouse told a Pakistani newspaper that she suspected he had been abducted and requested his kidnappers to unite “an aging couple.” Notably, according to information published by the U.S. government, Overby, who listed Nov. 27, 1942, as his date of birth, would now be 83 years old.

Meanwhile, Assistant Director in Charge Darren Cox said, “For over a decade, FBI agents and analysts have worked tirelessly to find Paul and bring him home. We will continue to coordinate with partner agencies and pursue all credible leads until we can provide Paul’s family with the answers they’ve waited 12 years to hear.”

The FBI announced on its website that a monetary prize of up to $6 million is being offered for information regarding the culprit’s location, recovery, and return. It was also revealed that the Justice Department has announced a further reward of as much as $1 million for details that could help authorities safely locate and bring back Paul Edwin Overby Jr.

In May 2025, marking the 11th anniversary of Overby’s disappearance, Assistant Director in Charge Steven J. Jensen said the FBI continues to investigate Paul’s disappearance actively and remains determined to reunite him with his family. He also renewed the agency’s appeal for any information that could help solve the case.

The FBI also appealed to the public for information, asking anyone with details to call the designated number or submit tips through tips.fbi.gov. Authorities further advised individuals outside the U.S. to contact the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate, and assured that all tips could be shared anonymously.

The CBS News report noted that the Taliban has released multiple Americans who were being held in Afghanistan over the past several months. In March 2025, 64-year-old Colorado scholar and language expert Dennis Coyle was freed from detention.

Before that, in January 2025, Ryan Corbett and William McKenty were released following talks mediated by Qatari officials, in exchange for a Taliban member imprisoned on drug trafficking charges.

Later in March 2025, George Glezmann and Faye Hall also regained their freedom, while Amir Amiri had been released in September 2025.