Michael Jackson’s Thriller Continues Making History Following Blockbuster Biopic Success

Content warning: This article mentions child abuse.

King of Pop Michael Jackson needs no introduction to pop culture fans. Regarded as one of the most influential figures of the 20th century. Jackson’s musical achievements broke numerous records. They made him a dominant figure worldwide, even before social media existed for promotion and public interaction.

Out of his extensive discography, his iconic 1982 album Thriller has spent 500 weeks on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, according to Forbes.

The ranking measures album sales in the United States, including physical copies and digital downloads. According to Collider, it was the first music video inducted into the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

According to Vanity Fair, the success of the album follows the release of the much-awaited biopic Michael. Despite mixed reviews, the film has become a massive success. It earned $250 million in the U.S. in its opening weekend. It reportedly grossed $577 million worldwide. That total came within two weeks of its release on April 24.

The movie currently ranks behind films like Project Hail Mary and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. These are its closest rivals in the global box office charts.

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The film was directed by Antoine Fuqua. It stars the late artist’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as Michael Jackson. It has reignited global interest in the King of Pop’s music and life story.

The biopic showcases Jackson’s childhood. It highlights his difficult relationship with his parents, especially his father. It covers his rise with the Jackson 5 and the early years of his solo career. It ends during his disputed era in the late 1980s.

Notably, the first part reportedly stops before the abuse allegations that later overshadowed his career. This is despite his well-known love for children. Jackson denied all allegations during his lifetime and was acquitted in a 2005 trial. This chapter marks an important part of his biopic.

The film’s closing message, His Story Continues, may seem abrupt and unsatisfying to some fans. However, reports claim a second part may already be in development. It could explore the more disputed later years of his life and career.

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Michael would need to surpass $910 million worldwide. That would make it the highest-grossing music biopic ever. That record is held by Bohemian Rhapsody, the film about Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

Thriller’s release has renewed a deep interest in Michael Jackson’s catalog. According to Billboard, the album spent 37 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, yielding 7 top-10 singles and winning a record 8 Grammys when it was released in 1982.

It remains one of the best-selling albums ever. Its classics include Billie Jean, Beat It, and the title track. The music video was first released in December 1983. Afterward, MTV embraced Black artists across the industry. This marked a major milestone of that era.

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The red jacket he wore in the video became a fashion emblem alongside the iconic dance moves. The album returned to several Billboard charts in May 2026. These included the Billboard 200, Vinyl Albums, and Top Streaming Albums charts. It reached the top 10 for the first time. This made Michael Jackson the first artist with top 10 hits across six decades.

The 14-minute production was created by Michael Jackson and directed by John Landis. It was filmed overnight in downtown Los Angeles on 35mm film. Michael Jackson reportedly preferred calling it a “short film” rather than a music video for its film-like quality. The album also became the first music video released in IMAX 3D. It also re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart during the Halloween season.