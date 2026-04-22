Michael Jackson’s Biopic Labeled ‘Ghoulish, Soulless Cash Grab’ as Critics Point Out Its Flaws

Michael Jackson’s biopic is set to hit the U.S. theatres on April 24, 2026. Early reviews from critics are already in, slamming the movie, Michael, for allegedly showing a sugar-coated version of his life.

Jackson’s life was full of scrutiny and sexual abuse allegations amid substance addiction. The movie is directed by Antoine Fuqua, starring Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson. The theme of the movie revolves around how Jackson rose to fame from his early days, eventually becoming a superstar.

The Guardian‘s Peter Bradshaw called the film just another music cliché. “Frustratingly shallow film,” wrote Bradshaw, giving it just two stars. He noted that the movie failed to explore his off-camera life.

The Michael Jackson biopic, appropriately titled Michael, is officially here after a lot of legal red tape. The critics are already deeming it “rotten”. Here’s are my long winded thoughts on the already controversial movie. #Michaelhttps://t.co/u1di0HNCfa pic.twitter.com/VU253I8GLk — Lee McCoy (@Drumdums) April 22, 2026

Moreover, he pointed out that the movie offers “cruise-ship entertainment” and does not address allegations that he was a victim of abuse by his father as a child. However, he did appreciate Jaafar’s performance and efforts.

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone wrote, “This isn’t really a biopic,” emphasizing the gray areas surrounding Jackson’s life and “too many contradictions.” Independent‘s Clarisse Loughrey gave the “ghoulish, soulless cash grab” movie just one star. Similar to other critics, Loughrey said that the movie did not care much about Jackson’s real identity and his iconic legacy.

MICHAEL hits every biopic cliche without ever digging deeper into the man, or pulling back the curtain. Jackson is treated as a messiah, which makes for a pretty dull story. No doubt, the music is as stunning as ever, but the film doesn’t live up to it. pic.twitter.com/kSgkcCWg1s — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) April 21, 2026

Currently, the movie has a 35% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans appear excited about the movie, though some side with critics. One user wrote, “Michael was a quiet and very solitary man, and what everyone wants to see is the complete opposite: the circus monkey the media has portrayed him as for decades.”

Another one hoped the second part of the movie might show more, “This is just Part 1. Part 2 is due out sometime next year and will dive deeper into the controversies in his life. Part 1 is just the set-up for Part 2.” The third one added,” You do know there is more to this story, right? I swear, research with you so-called film critics would go a long way.”