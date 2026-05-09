Navy Veteran Killed by Ex-Wife While Trying to Build a ‘New Life’ for Their Daughter

45-year-old Reina Jackson has reportedly been sentenced to life imprisonment with no parole eligibility for a minimum of 25 years on May 1, 2026. She was convicted of killing her ex-husband, Dr. Craig Jackson. He was a Navy veteran and physician at Bay Clinic in Coos Bay, Oregon. He was 45 years old at the time of his death.

According to People, after a reported three-week trial, Reina was convicted of second-degree murder of Craig Jackson on April 24, earlier this year. The Oregon Department of Justice shared the update in a news release. It also noted that the killing occurred after a “contentious divorce and custody dispute [that] had spanned years.”

🇺🇸 🚨 HORROR EN OREGÓN: Guatemalteca mató a su exesposo porque estaba celosa de su nueva vida. La obsesión y el rencor terminaron de la peor manera para una familia en North Bend. Tras años de una amarga disputa legal, la justicia finalmente alcanzó a Reina Jackson (45), quien… pic.twitter.com/VdK5GXbsFl — MACHI 👑 (@arroba_machi) May 4, 2026

The report further states that Jackson was shot and killed during a reported violent home invasion in the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2021, at his North Bend home. A Law & Crime report suggests Reina and two men broke into Craig’s home. Coos County Sheriff’s Office deputies later found him dead with gunshots to the head and rectum.

Craig’s new wife, who is from China, told deputies they were asleep when she heard someone breaking into their home. Her husband awoke and had an altercation with two suspects while she was hidden under the bed, and heard a gunshot.

When she came out of hiding, she found her husband lying in the hallway outside the bedroom. She called the police but struggled to communicate due to a language barrier. She reached out to a friend who relayed the information, but paramedics declared him dead.

In an official statement, Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield remembered Craig Jackson as someone who “served his country, built a career dedicated to caring for people, and was building a new life for himself and his daughter.”

He further expressed remorse over his killing, stating, “What happened to him was brutal and calculated. His family deserved justice, and the sentence reflects the gravity of what was done.”

Reina Jackson was convicted of murdering her ex-husband, Craig Jackson, in a case prosecutors described as “brutal and calculated.” https://t.co/bi6x4sNKUa — Avery Johnson (@RyezNShyne) May 4, 2026

Reina and Craig reportedly got divorced in 2016, and the Navy veteran was awarded full custody of their daughter, Isabella. According to reports, prosecutors said Reina was allegedly angry about her ex-husband starting a new life.

Before her arrest, Reina Jackson withdrew Isabella from school and fled to Guatemala. Reina Jackson was taken into custody in Atlanta, Georgia, in June 2023 after returning to the United States.

According to the Justice Department, during the trial, prosecutors said Jackson’s ex-wife planned his killing with two other people. The Law & Crime report even mentioned that police found a map in Reina’s vehicle that outlined Craig’s house. However, she denied being inside the home.

In addition, the police divulged that she had received a $40,000 check from her ex-husband. However, Craig’s friend stressed that the Navy veteran would never give that kind of amount to her, and the police believed his signature was compromised.

Reina met her ex-husband in Guatemala while he was attending medical school. The duo got married in 2008 and welcomed a daughter in 2013. They moved to Oregon, but their relationship hit a rough patch, and they filed for a divorce in 2016.