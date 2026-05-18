A Louisville mother’s hidden camera has sparked abuse questions at the elementary school. In a new incident from Louisville, Kentucky, a mother allegedly hid a camera in her 7-year-old autistic son Semaj’s hair locs to uncover how he was being treated in class.

According to Yahoo! News, Tiphanee Lee hid a camera in her son’s locs after becoming increasingly concerned about how the nonverbal autistic child was being treated at Field Elementary School in Louisville.

The recording, reportedly, captured a school staff member yelling aggressively at the boy. The staff member may also have shoved and struck him.

Lee had to take such an extreme measure after Semaj found himself getting in trouble at school for behavior she believed was very unusual for him. She initially asked for permission to sit in her son’s classroom to observe him, but her request was denied.

To determine what was actually happening at the school, Lee decided to hide a camera in Semaj’s dreadlocks before sending him to school.

The hidden device did not capture the alleged interaction clearly because it was concealed in the child’s hair. However, the audio is clear. It captures assistant teacher Robert Ransdell yelling at Semaj, shoving and striking him. At the end of the clip, Semaj is also heard screaming.

The camera collected little evidence, as it was discovered by a school staff member around midday. According to Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS), recording video in a classroom is against policy. As a result, Semaj was sent home after the principal was alerted.

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During a press conference on May 15, Lee became emotional as she described what she heard on the recording. She said she was “heartbroken” and “deeply disturbed” and added:

“No parent should have to question whether their child is safe at school. No child should suffer in silence because they cannot speak. My son has severe non-verbal autism. He cannot speak, but I can.”

Metro Council members Tammy Hawkins and Andrew Owens also joined Lee at the press conference and said:

“Our role is not to determine a conclusion, but to ensure that when concerns are raised, they are examined fully.”

Meanwhile, Field Elementary School Principal Deb Rivera sent a letter to parents assuring the children’s safety is their top priority and added:

“While I am unable to comment on actions regarding personnel, I want to assure you that we take these allegations seriously and are reviewing this incident with the district. We are following all JCPS policies and procedures to determine what happened and respond appropriately.”

Reportedly, the staff member heard on the recording has been barred from entering the school building while the investigation continues. JCPS also said:

“JCPS is taking these allegations very seriously…The Field Elementary School principal initiated an investigation with JCPS Compliance & Investigations, and we are investigating these allegations in partnership with Child Protective Services. Additionally, JCPS police officers spoke with the parent on the day the incident was reported and are continuing with their own investigation. Officers have requested additional information from the parent and are awaiting their response.”

The case has also reignited broader conversations regarding classroom transparency, racial profiling, and people of color raising children with disabilities.