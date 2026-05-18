Donald Trump’s 35-year-old executive assistant, Natalie Harp, may have assisted with his Truth Social rants in the past. (Image credit: Wikimedia Commons/ The White House)

Donald Trump’s executive assistant, Natalie Harp, was spotted in several photos during his visit to China, sparking debate and rumors. She has been given a brutal nickname, with many netizens saying it fits the work she reportedly does.

The 35-year-old Trump devotee is known to be carrying a portable printer and a battery pack with her. She hands out printed media, news, and flattering articles to Trump. Therefore, her colleagues have reportedly started calling her a “human printer.”

Harp also drafts the president’s Truth Social posts. She often prints rough versions and gives them to him for approval. Trump likes to read hard copies of such posts and articles written about him. With Harp having direct access to this, many have raised concerns over the content she may be feeding to Trump.

Natalie Harp, 34, Trump's executive assistant, is traveling with the President in China. Melania stayed home. The young, single blonde woman is rumored to be enamored with Trump giving rise to rumors of an affair. According to the Wall Street Journal, she's the force behind… pic.twitter.com/m7DzIPRn6L — The New York Independent (@nyi_news) May 14, 2026

Trump is known to go on long Truth Social rants around midnight, uploading up to 50 posts a day. It may have been Harp posting the approved drafts throughout the night. Many wonder if she fed him unverified news or content with false claims. Earlier, Trump posted an AI Jesus photo, which was later deleted due to controversy. The same happened to the Obama ape post.

Before becoming Trump’s aide, Harp used to host a show on One America News Network. After that, Trump invited her to speak during the 2020 Republican National Convention. She supported his “Right to Try” health care policy, claiming she would not have been alive without Trump’s intervention.

She claimed that with Trump’s help, she was able to get into experimental medicine to treat her bone cancer. In her 2020 address, she noted, “When I failed the chemotherapies that were on the market, no one wanted me in their clinical trials. They didn’t give me the right to try experimental treatments, Mr. President. You did, and without you, I’d have died waiting for them to be approved.”

However, experts are skeptical about her claims, suggesting that it’s unlikely that Trump had any influence on her case.

Where there’s smoke there’s fire. She’s definitely his type, young, blonde and attractive. Would @realDonaldTrump be so bold and idiotic to actually cheat on Melania again at this point in their marriage ? Natalie Harp, an aide who reportedly works closely with Trump to… pic.twitter.com/ZogaAEYl8U — @JosetteCaruso Josette Caruso (@JosetteCaruso_) May 17, 2026

Previously, she also sent Trump devotional letters praising him. One of the letters read, “You are all that matters to me.” Another one read, “I don’t ever want to let you down.”

There have also been unverified rumors of the president and Harp being together. Several people have called out the rumors as fake, as they do not believe that Trump would be involved with anyone outside of his marriage. However, netizens joked that Melania Trump may be aware of their affair. They suggested she may not even care at this point in their marriage.