Trump Makes Comment on Xi Jinping’s Height — and It’s Raising Eyebrows

Donald Trump can’t stop singing praises of Xi Jinping and the internet claims that in the process, the president might have just admitted to a lie he kept up for years. Donald Trump’s China meeting has finally concluded, with the president now aboard Air Force One with his delegation of tech CEOs. That said, while the Xi-Trump meeting failed to make any progress on putting an end to the Iran war, several other interesting developments have taken place.

Trump has called his meeting with the Chinese president “successful” and claimed that he had “unforgettable talks” with him. Trump even called Jinping “one of the world’s greatest leaders” in a Truth Social post. “China has a Ballroom, and so should the U.S.A.,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, talking about the highly controversial ballroom project.

“It’s under construction, ahead of schedule, and will be the finest facility of its kind anywhere in the U.S.A. Thank you for all the support I have been given in getting this project going. Scheduled opening will be around September of 2028. The man I am walking with is President Xi, of China, one of the World’s Great Leaders!” According to the Daily Beast, Trump went as far as to compare the Chinese leader to a Hollywood star.

“If you went to Hollywood and looked for a leader of China to play a role in a movie,” Trump explained, “He’s Central Casting. You couldn’t find a guy like him.” That said, one comment by Trump seems to have outed a lie he has maintained for years now. “He’s tall, he’s very tall,” the president claimed.

A few interesting things from this video, President Xi hates Donald Trump and can't wait to get away from him, like a dog humping his leg. And Donald Trump is supposedly 6'3” and President Xi is 5'10” But actually they are the same height. I wonder who is lying? pic.twitter.com/iSYccWQFN9 — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) May 14, 2026

Xi Jinping is reported to be 5 feet 11 inches tall, while Trump claims that he is 6 feet 3 inches tall. However, a picture of the two appeared to show both men at roughly the same height. A post showing the two presidents where Trump is executing his “power handshake” went viral on X as the caption read: “A few interesting things from this video, President Xi hates Donald Trump and can’t wait to get away from him, like a dog humping his leg. And Donald Trump is supposedly 6’3” and President Xi is 5’10. But actually they are the same height. I wonder who is lying?”

“Donald Trump has lied about everything in his whole life,” one user commented. “Especially lied about all the women he was accused of ra—g. Of course, Trump lied about his height.” Another wrote: “Well, he is old and shrinking whether he admits or not. Also, there is an older video of Trump saying he was 6’2” which makes me laugh that he claims to have grown an inch as an older man.”

The people of our country does not need a tacky Arc de Triumphant, a gilded ballroom, a WWE event on the hallowed grounds of OUR house

We didn't need First Lady Jackie Kennedy's rose garden torn up to have a Mar-A-Lago style patio put there to replace it.

WE are hurting!!! pic.twitter.com/nEhKFeWbz0 — Heidi 🏖 🐬💙🍹🌊 (@Brodiesmom68) May 14, 2026

Before Trump bid farewell to the Chinese leader, he was gifted rose seeds from the old imperial garden for the White House Rose Garden. However, the internet found this gesture quite ironic as the president recently renovated the White House Rose Garden, replacing the central grass lawn with white stone.