Xi Jinping Flips the Script on Trump’s Signature ‘Power Handshake’—Internet Reacts

Over the years, Donald Trump has used his tug-of-war handshake in various diplomatic meetings, but it looks like Xi Jinping didn’t fall for it. The president has used his iconic handshake over the years to try to assert dominance. Earlier in April 2026, during King Charles and Queen Camilla’s state visit, Trump sparked an online debate yet again as he tried to execute the “power struggle” handshake.

In a video posted by the White House, various users noted how Trump tried to assert dominance through his handshake. Charles, unbothered, didn’t give in but maintained a firm shake. In a similar yet even more awkward exchange with Paraguayan President Santiago Peña, Trump was seen visibly pulling Peña’s hand towards himself as both presidents continued smiling.

That said, the president repeated his “tug of war” handshake with President Xi Jinping before meeting him at China’s Great Hall of the People on Thursday. However, according to LadBible, Jinping appears to have flipped the script this time around. Body language expert Inbaal Honigman spoke on the power dynamic between the two presidents.

BATTLE OF HANDSHAKES Trump tried his SIGNATURE HAND-PULL MOVE only to be CONTESTED by XI AND THE WINNER IS… pic.twitter.com/80lgxwCSls — RT (@RT_com) May 14, 2026

“President Xi has the upper hand, literally and figuratively, when the two shake hands. His palm is over Trump’s palm, and the more dominant person is the one who gets to be on top of the handshake,” Honigman revealed. “It is worth noting that taking the lower position in a handshake is kind of a Trump special. Across many handshakes over his presidency, Trump is seen roffering his upwards-raised palm, in an intentionally submissive gesture, designed to show his deference to the person whose hand he is shaking.”

That said, the internet was divided on Trump’s “power handshake.” Some called it “juvenile,” while others claimed it was “diplomatic.”

“The way they were fighting for handshake dominance,” one user wrote. “Looked less like politics, more like two dads testing grip strength at a barbecue.”

“Oh wow, a handshake for the history books,” another user added. “Trump tries the classic power pull, Xi deploys the ancient double-hand block-and-smile defense. Truly, the fate of global trade hangs in the balance of who lets go first. Peak diplomacy, folks. Who won the alpha contest? The cameras, obviously.”

“Xi just pulled a reverse uno on Trump’s signature ‘come here boy’ handshake,” a third user wrote. “Bro trained in the Shaolin Temple of diplomacy …that wasn’t a shake, it was a veto. Trump blinked first.” Another user pointed to how Trump “tapping” Jinping’s hand with his other hand was considered “submissive.”

Trump attempts his juvenile power move, tug-of-war handshake, with president Xi who knows exactly how to handle a malignant narcissist asshole. pic.twitter.com/akYVL1j4L4 — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) May 14, 2026

While the internet analyzes Trump’s handshake, the meeting itself carries real weight. The president’s sit-down with Xi Jinping is seen as key to resolving several major global tensions. The two countries wish to discuss their economies, the Iran war crisis, and tensions over Taiwan. Earlier, Trump “unleashed a series of tariffs on the world,” with China receiving some of the highest.

That said, unlike the U.S., China was self-sufficient as it made up for the reduced trade with the U.S. by increasing business with other countries. According to experts, U.S. exports to China would have been 60 percent higher if it hadn’t been for Trump’s trade wars. China is also one of Iran’s largest oil buyers and a close ally, making the U.S.-China meeting particularly important for America amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.