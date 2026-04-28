Donald Trump and King Charles Spark Online Debate Over ‘Power Struggle’ Handshake

Donald Trump and Melania Trump welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla as they arrived for their state visit. The royals did not cancel their visit despite the WHCD shooting. They are on a four-day state visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic relations ahead of the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Videos of the red carpet welcome went viral on social media as Trump was seen shaking hands with King Charles. Meanwhile, the first lady and Queen Camilla had a brief greeting. Netizens noticed the body language of the president and the King, concluding that Trump had an overly firm grip.

Trump appeared to shake Charles’ hand firmly for more than ten seconds. Social media users pointed out how Charles did not give in to Trump’s dominating handshake but made sure to maintain a firm grip himself.

Let the historic state visit begin! President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet King Charles III and Queen Camilla for tea at the White House! 🇺🇸🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/7tvVCtPecE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 27, 2026

One X user commented, “Body language says it all, Charles doesn’t flinch. Trump looks like he’s overcompensating.” Many noted that Trump’s handshake felt like a deliberate power move to assert dominance and control in the situation.

Another X user commented, “Charles knows this guy. Trump’s handshake is aggressive, and Charles shut it down.” The third one posted, “Charles is from the cloth that invented that handshake.” One joked, “Charles’ wrist is now filing for independence from the rest of his body.”

One MAGA supporter defended the president and wrote,” Trump’s handshake is pure alpha energy, Charles just exposed how weak the old monarchy really is.”

The royal’s visit is intended to improve the ties between the U.S. and the U.K. amid tensions surrounding the conflict involving Iran. Trump also commented on trade tensions with the U.K. and threatened additional tariffs.

Trump is trying his toxic beta-male handshake, and Charles is having absolutely none of it. pic.twitter.com/vNjJcdyR2P — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) April 27, 2026

Trump said, “We’ve been looking at it, and we can meet that very easily by just putting a big tariff on the U.K., so they better be careful. If they don’t drop the tax, we’ll probably put a big tariff on the U.K.”

Trump’s other remark was for Prince Harry, who claimed the U.S. is not supporting Ukraine over the ongoing war with Russia. The 79-year-old president said, “I think I’m speaking for the U.K. more than Prince Harry. But I appreciate his advice very much, great advice.”

However, Trump believes a conversation with Charles and Camilla could help repair the relationship with the U.K. The White House posted several videos of the first couple with the royals. Melania Trump’s beehive was also presented, and the king and the queen will be gifted the honey from the White House beehive.