Donald Trump’s plan of sending American troops to Iran may result in something far more dangerous than he could expect, according to his former ally and No. 1 new critic, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

As tension between the U.S. and Iran continues to rise after Trump’s latest remark, former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene warned the POTUS that his country may face a “political revolution” too.

The warning came on May 17, 2026, after Trump’s remark on peace negotiations with Trehan. Greene, who was once one of the most vocal supporters of Trump, posted on X account criticizing his administration’s handling of the conflict.

Greene wrote on X:

“If you send in U.S. military troops into Iran, there is going to be a political revolution in America.

WE. ARE. DONE.”

Adding that Trump’s home turf is also against war and his actions, she continued:

“We said no more foreign wars, and we meant it.

The coalition will unite and be unstoppable. I’ll make sure of it.”

Lastly, she added:

“End this war. It’s stupid.”

If you send in U.S. military troops into Iran, there is going to be a political revolution in America. WE. ARE. DONE. We said no more foreign wars and we meant it. The coalition will unite and be unstoppable. I’ll make sure of it. End this war. It’s stupid. — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) May 17, 2026

Greene was allegedly forced to warn Trump after his recent remarks. According to HuffPost, Trump issued another warning to Iran on the Truth Social app, as peace negotiations appeared to stall.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

“For Iran, the clock is ticking, and they better get moving fast, or there won’t be anything left of them. Time is of the essence.”

Not only Marjorie but critics online have also condemned Trump’s remarks and interpreted them as “genocidal.”

The president reportedly referenced the fragile ceasefire tied to “Operation Epic Fury,” which was launched on Feb. 28, 2026. This was a joint U.S. -Israel campaign targeting Iran’s military, navy, and nuclear infrastructure.

Over 38 days, U.S. forces flew 10,200+ air sorties and struck 13,000+ targets. They reportedly destroyed 85 percent of Iran’s defense industrial base.

This is not the first time Greene has voiced her concerns about Trump’s administration. Earlier this year, during an appearance with conservative commentator Megyn Kelly, she questioned whether Trump had abandoned one of the central promises of his political base. Greene said:

“I want to say, what is happening to the man that I supported, you supported, the man that denounced what happened in Iraq, the man that said ‘No more foreign wars,’ ‘No more regime change?'”

She continued:

“Promised it on the campaign. JD Vance promised it. Tulsi Gabbard promised it, all of them promised it. And we’re a year in, a year in, and we’re in another f—ing war, and we’ve got American troops being killed.”

Meanwhile, Trump has dismissed Greene’s criticism by calling her a “lunatic” in the past.

This comes after an Epic Fury 2.0 is in process. Allegedly, the Pentagon is preparing a potential “Epic Fury 2.0” resumption of strikes against Iran. It is understood that the U.S. and Israel are preparing for a joint strike that could happen “as early as next week.”