‘I Didn’t Dare Act…’—Nicki Minaj Confesses a Trump-Related Secret That Could Ruin Her Career Until a Republican Changed Her Mind

Nicki Minaj has broken the internet in recent months after openly supporting President Donald Trump and proudly coming out as a true-blue MAGA. The shocking transition hasn’t happened overnight, and the rapper recently shared that she had been supportive of Trump for the past few years. However, she lied to her fans about her right-wing political inclination to hold on to them. She also stated that rival rapper Jay-Z has contributed to her ideological shifts.

In an interview with Time, Nicki Minaj acknowledged the fear of losing her fanbase, despite being a long-time Trump supporter. “I felt that way already about him, just that I didn’t dare act like that publicly,” she said. The rapper stated that, in the music business, artists are instilled with the belief that they’re “supposed to be a Democratic family,” further admitting that people wouldn’t “like” her for supporting the POTUS.

Minaj mentioned that she was disappointed with the Democrats after her home was “swatted” multiple times, after trolls would call the police, prompting exaggerated law enforcement responses. When she requested Governor Gavin Newsom and asked for his help on X, he “completely ignored” her.

For the unversed, anonymous callers reportedly made swatting calls for her $20 million Los Angeles mansion in 2022 and 2023, resulting in heavy armed police and police officers. However, she unexpectedly found support from Anna Paulina Luna, a former model and Turning Point USA activist who had become a Congresswoman from Florida.

The Pink Friday Girls rapper said Luna later introduced her to federal law enforcement officials and a private security company she worked with. Minaj said she was “shocked” by the support and noted that she had never experienced such treatment from a politician.

She said that this pleasant experience led her to consider publicly aligning herself with Trump’s MAGA movement. “That’s what made me say that I don’t care to keep this a secret anymore,” she added.

Minaj, who enjoyed a massive Instagram following of more than 220 million, deactivated her account in December after she was severely criticized for her sit-down with TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk. She reportedly even lost almost 10 million followers and eventually closed her account.

Nicki Minaj refers to JD Vance as an assassin as Erika Kirk laughs… pic.twitter.com/OWDNlp00Iy — ADAM (@AdameMedia) January 29, 2026

A Politico report in February also noted that MAGA-linked accounts on X had also increased the reach of Minaj’s posts. However, Minaj didn’t respond to the speculations while Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz denied that she relied on bots to boost her social media presence.

In 2025, Minaj not only started reposting White House posts on her X but also started calling out Democrats like Jay-Z and Obama while extending her support to Trump. Additionally, the 42-year-old claimed that her rival rapper, Jay-Z, intentionally or unintentionally created political problems for former president Barack Obama. She alleged, “Lots of rappers don’t like Jay-Z and were afraid to say it.”

Barack and Michelle Obama share a long-standing friendship with Beyoncé and JAY-Z, frequently supporting each other at cultural events they are family/friends pic.twitter.com/AZB3xVabN5 — IG: ❤❤❤ iLissaNJ❤❤ (@iLissaNJ) May 14, 2026

From Obama welcoming Jay-Z into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 to the rapper campaigning for him, the two have shown unwavering support for each other.