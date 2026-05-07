Jay-Z’s $6M Patek Philippe Watch Highlights Fortune Far Bigger Than One of the MET 2026 Chairperson’s Ex

This week’s Monday blues were overtaken by the frenzy surrounding the prestigious Met Gala 2026, the iconic fashion event that saw global celebrities embrace high-end fashion in their own style. Among others was rapper Shawn Corey Carter, aka Jay-Z, who wore one of the most expensive timepieces at the event. While his extravagant style at the Met already generated quite a buzz, interestingly, he is wealthier than one of his fellow rappers, Keith Urban, who is touted as another of the richest rappers.

For the prestigious Met Gala, Jay-Z reportedly wore a $6 million Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime watch. It is not diamond-studded but has over 214 components, 20 complications, and 1,366 parts. According to Complex, it is one of the rapper’s luxurious watches. He served looks in a Louis Vuitton tuxedo as he stunned on the red carpet with his wife, Beyoncé, and their daughter, Blue Ivy.

Jay-Z wore a Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime at the Met Gala worth $6.5 million pic.twitter.com/KIGGwGgBon — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 6, 2026

Meanwhile, Jay-Z’s co-rapper, Keith Urban, and his wife, Nicole Kidman, reportedly have a combined net worth of $519 million. Though the couple is now headed towards a divorce after 20 years of their marriage, a Daily Mail report suggests that Urban has a $6.5 million car collection, which includes a Rolls-Royce Spectre, a 1969 Ford Mustang Restomod, a black Range Rover Sport, a Ferrari F430, a black Mercedes S-Class, and a Bugatti Veyron.

Jay-Z, is not just a rapper but has a business mind like no other. No wonder he is not just a billionaire but one of the very few artists to create a billion-dollar net worth in 2019. According to Forbes, in 2023, the Crazy in Love hitmaker was named as the “greatest rapper of all time” by Billboard and Vibe. Since attaining the billionaire tag in 2019, he has doubled his net worth to $2.5 billion as of 2025.

Some of the notable high-end properties owned by the beloved pair include a mega Malibu mansion. According to Architectural Digest, the couple paid $190 million in 2023 for the property, making it one of the most expensive homes in California’s history. The couple purchased a $6.85 million Tribeca penthouse in 2004, where they tied the knot, an East Hampton compound named ‘Pond House’ in 2017 for $26 million, and also has an $88 million Bel Air mansion.

The 56-year-old’s wealth doesn’t rely solely on music; he also owns his champagne brand, Armand de Brignac, his liquor label, D’Usse, a stake in Uber, and an art collection that includes pieces by Jean-Michel Basquiat. In addition, he reportedly has an expensive real estate portfolio worth $300 million.

Reportedly, Jay-Z and Beyoncé started building their real estate empire in 2008, the same year they tied the nuptial knot. Ever since then, the couple has sold and purchased homes in the posh locations of New York City, Miami Beach, New Orleans, the Hamptons, and Los Angeles.

The Forbes report suggests that while Jay Z has one of the highest net worths of any musician, Beyoncé ranks fourth with an estimated net worth of $1 billion.