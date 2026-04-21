Trump Boasts He’s “Doing a Great Job” After 13 U.S. Troops Killed in Iran War

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States had “done a great job” in the Iran war, even after the deaths of 13 American service members.

In a CNBC interview, he argued that the outcome on the battlefield was more important than the losses. Reuters reported that Trump did not want to extend the ceasefire with Iran and claimed the U.S. military was “raring to go” if talks fail.

In the interview, Trump acknowledged the deaths before sharing his take on the campaign. “We lost 13 men, and that’s terrible,” he said. He continued by suggesting that if people were told the U.S. had “obliterated that country” while losing 13 troops, “people would have said, that’s not possible.”

He then declared, “So we’ve done a great job.” The White House released a statement about the CNBC appearance later that day.

These comments came at a tough time for the administration. The deaths of the 13 troops clearly highlighted the cost of the war for the United States.

CNBC: “You’re saying that you need at least the prospects for a signed deal today and tomorrow or else you would resume bombing Iran?” TRUMP: “Well, I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with — but we’re ready to go.” pic.twitter.com/9oGKqPNZjE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 21, 2026

Trump’s public reaction placed that cost alongside his consistent claims that Iran had been severely damaged and left with little power. Reuters reported that Trump believed the United States was in a strong position for negotiations and could still secure what he called a favorable deal.

Trump also indicated he was not interested in delaying any further. Reuters stated he rejected the idea of extending the current ceasefire and hinted that bombing could resume if negotiations do not lead to quick results. The Guardian, which also covered the CNBC interview, reported that Trump connected this stance to what he described as repeated Iranian violations of the truce.

The war has already had political consequences at home. Reuters reported earlier in the conflict that the first U.S. military deaths were announced on March 1, as public support for strikes on Iran remained low.

By Tuesday, Reuters and Ipsos polling showed Trump’s overall approval at 36%, while only 26% approved of his handling of military action in Iran. The same poll found that just 25% of Americans believed the strikes had made the country safer.

Live Updates: President Trump is expected to send a delegation led by Vice President JD Vance to Pakistan for talks, but their arrival time in Islamabad, and who from Iran they might end up meeting with, remains unclear. https://t.co/XnRJRMvdlJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 21, 2026

This context is important as Trump has tried to depict the war as a show of strength and a step toward an agreement on U.S. terms. However, his words on Tuesday, a mix of grief and self-praise, are likely to attract as much attention as the policy itself. In just a few remarks, he referred to the troop deaths as “terrible,” praised the campaign, and stated that he did not want to be rushed.

The White House summary of the interview portrayed Trump’s position as steady and forceful, claiming he addressed key national issues and maintained that the U.S. was in control of the situation. Still, the interview clearly communicated his intended message. Thirteen American troops are dead, the ceasefire is nearing its end, and Trump is telling the public that, in his view, the war has gone well.