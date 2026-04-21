Donald Trump Issues Ominous Warning as Iran Talks Hang in the Balance

President Donald Trump wants to meet Iranian leaders to advance peace talks. Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran on April 7 that was set to end on April 21. However, the president stated that he expects the ceasefire to end by “Wednesday Washington time,” and called it “highly unlikely” that it would be extended.

Trump criticized several news organizations, stating that he is being “forced to make a deal,” in a message posted on Truth Social.

“I’m winning a War, BY A LOT, things are going very well, our Military has been amazing and, if you read the Fake News, like The Failing New York Times, the absolutely horrendous and disgusting Wall Street Journal, or the now almost defunct, fortunately, Washington Post, you would actually think we are losing the War,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

Since then, Trump told The New York Post that he is willing to talk to the Iranian leaders. “I have no problem meeting them,” Trump told the publication.

“If they want to meet, and we have some very capable people, but I have no problem meeting them. We’re supposed to have the talks. So I would assume at this point nobody’s playing games.” The president then confirmed that a group of officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Jared Kushner, are heading to Islamabad, Pakistan, to prepare for the meetings.

President Donald Trump said a US delegation including Vice President JD Vance is en route to Pakistan for talks with Iran and is expected to land in the next few hours, after fresh tensions in the war raised doubts about negotiations https://t.co/RsPdd2fRYB — Bloomberg (@business) April 20, 2026

Trump has also stated that he is willing to negotiate only if Iran gives up its pursuit of nuclear weapons. “Get rid of their nuclear weapons. That’s all very simple,” he said. “There will be no nuclear weapon. Otherwise, a wonderful country — it truly could be.” Trump declined to provide details when asked what would happen if the peace talks collapse or Iran doesn’t comply.

Trump: Operation Midnight Hammer was a complete and total obliteration of the Nuclear Dust sites in Iran pic.twitter.com/FgAmQMRYpn — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 21, 2026

“Well, I don’t want to get into that with you,” he said, indicating that Iran could face consequences. “You can imagine. It wouldn’t be pretty.” The president reiterated that he has control over the negotiations and is not being “forced to make a deal.”

“How bad is it that when you are in the middle of negotiations, and you have got the Iranians in a perfect position, including being militarily defeated, and you have Democrats and some Republicans asking to settle it now?”

Trump revealed in a conversation with the NY Post. “They are helping the other side,” he said. “The other side has nothing, they have no cards, but they are using this to delay. When [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer was in, he was in Afghanistan for so long. I have only been in this for five weeks. I will not be rushed.”