Donald Trump’s 545-Word Rant Targets His Own Supreme Court Picks: ‘They Have Hurt Our Country So Badly’

Yet another Truth Social rant by President Donald Trump has gone viral. In it, he blasted two conservative Supreme Court justices for not staying “true” to him.

According to The Independent, Trump criticized them for betraying him despite being nominated by him during his first term.

In a new 545-word rant, Trump targeted Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett over the court’s decision to block his reciprocal tariffs program. The decision was taken earlier this year in February.

Trump appeared especially frustrated over the court’s 6-3 ruling that invalidated his use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose tariffs. The decision was understood as one of the biggest judicial setbacks of his second term so far.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

“I ‘Love’ Justice Neil Gorsuch! He’s a really smart and good man, but he voted against me, and our Country, on Tariffs, a devastating move. How do I reconcile this? So bad, and hurtful to our Country. I have, likewise, always liked and respected Amy Coney Barrett, but the same thing with her.”

He then added that he’s frustrated because the ruling harmed the country and cost people a whopping amount of money. He said:

“Their decision on Tariffs cost the United States 159 Billion Dollars that we have to pay back to enemies, and people, companies, and Countries that have been ripping us off for years. It’s hardly believable!”

However, his primary reason for feeling hurt or frustrated was that the two justices he appointed voted against him and his policies. Excerpts from his post read:

“They were appointed by me, and yet have hurt our Country so badly! I do not believe they meant to do so…”

“I’m working so hard to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and then people that I appointed have shown so little respect to our Country, and its people. What is the reason for this? They have to do the right thing, but it’s really OK for them to be loyal to the person that appointed them to ‘almost’ the highest position in the land, that is, a Justice of the United States Supreme Court.”

He added, “I don’t want loyalty, but I do want and expect it for our Country.”

He also compared Republican and Democratic Justices and claimed that Democratic Justices always “honor” the people who nominated them and “don’t waver, no matter how good or bad a case may be.”

However, he continued, that Republican Justices “often go out of their way to oppose me.” He added that they do so to show that they are “independent or above it all.”

Notably, in his rant, he also predicted the next point of conflict: Birthright Citizenship. He claimed that the people he chose to “help our country” will now also rule “against us on Birthright Citizenship.” Trump alleges this would make the U.S. the “only country in the World that practices this unsustainable, unsafe, and incredibly costly DISASTER.”